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Palestine California East Bay San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism Government & Elections Labor & Workers Racial Justice

UAW Members Demand that UAW Rescind Endorsement of Zionist /Billionaire Shill Scott Wiener

by LVP
Tue, Jun 2, 2026 7:11AM
Rank and file members of UAW 4811 and UAW 2035 are demanding that the UAW 4811, Region 6 and the UAW rescind their support of Zionist billionaire shill Scott Wiener. Wiener who is being funded by the Zionists has played a role in targeting UC faculty and UAW 4811 members who have opposed the genocide in Gaza.
UAW President Shawn Fain Supporting Zionist & Billionaire Shill Scott Wiener
original image (2185x1992)
UAW rank and file members from UAW 4811 and 2035 are demanding that UAW Region 6 & 4811 rescind their endorsement of San Francisco Zionist politician Scott Wiener.

The decision to support Wiener was done without any democratic vote or discussion with the membership and the SEIU has withdrawn support for Wiener because he supports genocidal Israeli state but also has opposed the tax on billionaires in San Francisco and a statewide one time tax on billionaires.

Wiener supports continued US funding of the Israeli genocidal regime and also supports gentrification, opposes single payer and opposes taxes on the billionaires.

The UAW 4811 and UAW Region 6 without a vote of their members are supporting Wiener because they say that he supports a state bond that would fund UC research projects
and also fund biotech companies.

This press conference took place at UAW 4811 offices in Berkeley, California on June 1, 2026.

Additional Media:

Pro-Israel PAC drops $60K for Scott Wiener who is also supported by UAW 4811 & UAW Region 6
https://missionlocal.org/2026/05/san-francisco-june-election-sergey-brin/

Labor Zionism, Israel, US Labor & Imperialism With Labor Historian Jeff Schuhrke
https://youtu.be/FdS80qLTMZk

Zionist Senator Scott Wiener joins Shawn Fain of UAW, UC President Milliken
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-97o81Z031E&t=12s

California Jewish legislators demand that UC and CSU systems protect Jewish students
https://jweekly.com/2023/11/10/jewish-legislators-demand-that-uc-and-csu-protect-jewish-students/

UAW Partnerning With Zionist Supporter Scott Wiener Who Helped Push SB 715 Attacking Supporters Of Palestine Senator Wiener,
UC, UAW Announce $23 Billion Bond To Fund Scientific Research While Requiring Drug Discounts For Californians
https://sd11.senate.ca.gov/news/senator-wiener-uc-uaw-announce-23-billion-bond-fund-scientific-research-while-requiring-drug

Zionist CA State Senator Scott Wiener Protested At KQED Congressional Debate
https://youtu.be/YkqNzPKNSpc

No Genocide By Israel In Gaza According to SF Demo Party Politician Scott Weiner
https://youtu.be/upXMZeEomzY

UCSF Dr. Rupa Marya Targeted By Zionist Scott Weiner & Fired For Opposing Genocide In Palestine
https://youtu.be/Yr1DDEphSQE

Weiner Supporters Go Crazy At Jane Kim Rally In SF-There Is No Working Class Housing Crisis In SF?
https://youtu.be/o_1xxLF35fw

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net

Rank and file members of 4811 also issued a statement.

And UAW region 6 (of which our union, UAW 4811, is a part) continues to maintain its endorsement of state senator Scott Wiener in his run for CA-11 Congressional Representative.
But Scott Wiener is not a labor candidate. He is not a progressive candidate. He is a politician whose career has been built on serving the interests of developers, policing student protest, and defending Zionist institutions.

As California students established Gaza solidarity encampments and demanded an end to U.S. support for Israel’s genocidal assault on Palestine, Wiener emerged as one of the leading political figures pushing for repression. He championed SB 1287, legislation requiring universities to impose new restrictions on campus demonstrations and strengthen disciplinary mechanisms directed against protest activity.

Wiener has repeatedly aligned himself against Palestine solidarity organizing. He condemned efforts to establish academic boycotts of Israeli institutions, opposed divestment initiatives, and used his office to pressure universities and public institutions confronting growing demands to break ties with Israel. He is a self-described Zionist, and his political record reflects that commitment.

Wiener has played a similarly destructive role in battles over ethnic studies and public education. He has repeatedly aligned himself with efforts to police how Palestine, Zionism, and Israeli state violence are discussed in classrooms. Legislation such as AB 715 was promoted as a measure against antisemitism. In practice, educators, ethnic studies scholars, and civil liberties advocates warned that it was an attempt to stifle discussion of Palestine and place teachers under increased scrutiny for presenting Palestinian history and perspectives.

Nor is Wiener's economic record any better. He is the political architect of California's YIMBY movement, a project built on the premise that deregulating private development will somehow solve a housing crisis created by the market itself. His legislation has consistently advanced the interests of developers and weakened local democratic control. This is not a labor vision of housing. It is a developer vision of housing. The labor movement should not be endorsing politicians whose political base is organized around developers, venture capital, and real estate interests.

Supporters of the endorsement — which was announced without a vote or even a discussion in the membership — point to Wiener’s involvement in efforts to secure funding for scientific research and public higher education. For academic workers facing the consequences of federal cuts, that concern is real. But labor cannot build power by tying itself to politicians who offer limited concessions while remaining aligned with anti-labor forces.

The answer to funding cuts is not dependence on Scott Wiener. It is a stronger labor movement.
Academic workers are not the only workers under attack. Across the University of California, workers have faced layoffs, understaffing, contracting out, and austerity. AFSCME workers spent years fighting without a contract. The path forward is not endorsement politics. It is building durable solidarity across unions and developing the collective strength needed to force concessions from politicians of either party.

Working people need representatives drawn from the labor movement itself and accountable to workers rather than donors, developers, and political insiders. Every endorsement of a politician like Wiener teaches union members to place their faith in political patrons rather than their own collective power.

SEIU ultimately withdrew its endorsement of Wiener after his opposition to Proposition D, the “Overpaid CEO Tax.”UAW Region 6 and UAW 4811 should do the same. Members of UAW 4811 and Region 6 should email their local leaderships demanding that they rescind this endorsement.
The labor movement will build its power not through business unionism, not through alliances with the political establishment, but through its own organization, its own solidarity, and its own independent political voice.

Solidarity Forever,
Rank &File for a Democratic Union
For more information: https://youtu.be/JPfO9KV31Vk
§UAW 4811 Jaime Rafael Backing Zionist Scott Wiener
by LVP
Tue, Jun 2, 2026 7:11AM
sm_uaw_4811__pres_jaime_rafael_sb895.jpg
original image (954x811)
UAW 4811 president Jaime Rafael and his supporters in the leadership are supporting San Francisco Zionist and billionaire shill Scott Wiener. Wiener has supported a witch-hunt against opponents of the genocide in Gaza and has supported California bills that push the Zionist line that criticism of Israel's genocide is anti-semitic. UAW 4811 members at UCLA and other campuses have been targeted by the UC bosses and the regents and members stated that Rafael and his supporters are helping this Zionist continue to support the support of the genocide by Israel.
https://youtu.be/JPfO9KV31Vk
§UAW 4811 Leadership In Bed With Scott Wiener and UC pres Milliken
by LVP
Tue, Jun 2, 2026 7:11AM
sm_uaw_fein_uc_pres_milliken_scott_wiener_sb_895.jpg
original image (2256x1219)
UAW members are angry that their union leadership in region 6, UAW 4811 are supporting not only Zionist Scott Wiener by UC president Milliken who has supported the repression against UC UAW members, students and faculty.
https://youtu.be/JPfO9KV31Vk
§UAW Is Supporting Major Supporter Of Zionist Regime Scott Wiener
by LVP
Tue, Jun 2, 2026 7:11AM
sm_wiener_scott_in_israel_supporting_zionists.jpg
original image (554x554)
The UAW 4811, Region 6 and UAW national president Sean Fain are supporting a major mouthpiece for the genocidal Israeli regime. They also protest that Wiener is opposing the tax on billionaires to pay for the cuts that UC workers and the public are facing.
https://youtu.be/JPfO9KV31Vk
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