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View events for the week of 6/6/2026
Central Valley Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

ICE Out Everywhere! Anti-ICE, Anti-Fascism Protest in Sacramento

Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road Sacramento, CA 95820
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 06, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Coalition Against Project 2025
Location Details:
Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road
Sacramento, CA 95820
ICE Out Everywhere!

Weekly on every Saturday at 10am – 11:45am PDT

June 6th is a nationwide day of anti-ICE protest.


This lawless regime is tearing apart our communities all across the nation. ICE is kidnapping family and neighbors, both former immigrants (aka citizens) as well as recent immigrants.

Well, we’re not going to stand for that, are we? Hell no!

--We do not consent to a war against anyone who isn’t white, straight, and rich!

--We do not consent to foreign wars to feed billionaire egos and bank accounts!

--We do not consent to the looting of our government and our economy to make Trump and his billionaire buddies even richer!

This country belongs to US!

NO KINGS. DUE PROCESS FOR ALL. HEALTH CARE FOR ALL.

Let’s get out every Saturday morning from 10:30 to noon and make some noise. Join us in a joyous, peaceful protest at the southeast corner of Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road, near Starbucks.

Bring your signs, noise makers, positive energy, and friends!

HEAVY RAIN CANCELS THE EVENT

A core principle behind this event is a commitment to nonviolent action and no civil disobedience. Do not engage with the haters! We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values, and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.

For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/909...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 1, 2026 6:45PM
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