Old Sacramento prepares for California 175 - State Capitol Juneteenth Dia de Los Negroes blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com) by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Reflecting deeply on the extensive words of Pope Leo XIV and his apology for the Catholic Church role in Chattel Slavery; his influence may have a strong impact toward officially recognizing the slavery auction blocks here in Old Sacramento and the ongoing impacts from Slavery throughout California.

Sacramento, CA - Today, as we make preparations to raise the Juneteenth flag over the California State Capitol on our Title 5 US Federal Holiday. In the tradition established by Dr. Ron Myers, President, National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, the first Monday in June we celebrate our official Juneteenth Flag as we open a new chapter for our State of California.



Reflecting deeply on the extensive words of Pope Leo XIV and his apology for the Catholic Church role in Chattel Slavery; his influence may have a strong impact toward officially recognizing the slavery auction blocks here in Old Sacramento and the ongoing impacts from Slavery throughout California.



This California 175 - 2026 State Capitol Juneteenth Holiday, Dia de Los Negroes, we will explore that very notion, on the way to Friday, June 19, 2026.



A new chapter for California will officially recognize its Pan‑African roots, honor its Pan‑African people, and structurally align Juneteenth with our Title V U.S. Federal Holiday.



Our California 175 - Juneteenth story showcases our significant Pan‑African influence — from long before African‑Islamic origins of the name ‘California,’ with the legend of Queen Calafia who initially successfully resisted Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortes in the military battle for Baja California, 1535. New Spain then ruled California until the establishment of Mexico in September 1810.



Early Afro‑Mexican soldiers, pioneers and settlers helped build early California, to include Mexican President Vincent Guererro; the last African-Mexican Governor of Alta California, Pio Pico and the Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff Jr., "African Founding Father of California."



Our state’s ongoing maritime, cultural, and economic foundations are greatly influenced by African, Caribbean, and the broader Pan African Diaspora. Today's economic engine for California is fueled by advanced computer chips utilizing rare earth minerals sourced from the heart of the African mining sector.



This why during today's Juneteenth Flag Ceremony we introduce the concept of the California Pan‑African Heritage Commission — a permanent state body to restore these foundations help guide early childhood education curriculum, include Pan Africans in public history.



Together, we can embrace the process toward official structural adoption of Juneteenth across the State of California and much, much more.



As we close a year long celebration of California 175, we again propose a Commission that is more than history — it is about California’s future.



A future where California Pan‑African heritage is recognized as an economic engine.



A future where California officially expands Pan‑African trade, commerce, tourism, cultural exchange, and global partnerships. A future where Juneteenth is not only celebrated — but structurally aligned with our state’s identity and economic vision.”



“Let this California 175 - California Juneteenth Flag Ceremony spark the beginning of that new chapter — where California stands as a global leader in Pan‑African heritage, Pan‑African commerce, and Pan‑African freedom” as shared my Khubaka, Michael Harris, Chair, California State Capitol Juneteenth Holiday, Dia de Los Negroes.