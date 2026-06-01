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Indybay Feature
Vigil for Marin Residents Detained by ICE
Date:
Sunday, June 07, 2026
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Patty Hoyt
Location Details:
We will be gathering in front of the Marin County jail at the Civic Center in San Rafael
Resist and Defend and Parent Voices Marin will hold a vigil outside the Marin County jail on Sunday, June 7, to shine a light on the darkness that is happening in our community. In May, 11 Marin residents were detained by ICE. Since Trump took office, 40 members of our community – men, women and children – have been abducted by ICE, from their homes, while going to their ICE check-ins, and when being released from the Marin County jail. This is not due process. This is not what we are all entitled to through the Constitution.
Those taken are our neighbors. We must not turn away from what is happening to them. Silence only gives the regime permission to eliminate everyone’s right to due process. This is everyone’s fight.
Join with fellow Marin residents to make it known that we stand in solidarity in defense of our neighbors, ourselves, and the rule of law. Bring your signs, bring your courage, and bring your outrage. Solo el pueblo salva al pueblo. Only the people save the people.
Those taken are our neighbors. We must not turn away from what is happening to them. Silence only gives the regime permission to eliminate everyone’s right to due process. This is everyone’s fight.
Join with fellow Marin residents to make it known that we stand in solidarity in defense of our neighbors, ourselves, and the rule of law. Bring your signs, bring your courage, and bring your outrage. Solo el pueblo salva al pueblo. Only the people save the people.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/resistanddefend/ev...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 1, 2026 3:56PM
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