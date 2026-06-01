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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/14/2026
Central Valley Arts + Action Government & Elections

#NoKings: Rise Up, Sing Out! Pro-Democracy Concert Watch Party (Sacramento)

UU Society of Sacramento Center 2425 Sierra Blvd Sacramento, CA 95825 RSVP to get full party details
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Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento
Location Details:
UU Society of Sacramento Center
2425 Sierra Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95825

RSVP to get full party details
NATIONWIDE DAY OF PRO-DEMOCRACY & PRO-FREEDOM

Join us at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Sacramento for an evening of music, community, and action and we join in celebrating the First Amendment, democracy and freedom.

Sunday, June 14 @ 4 – 9pm PDT

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/962106/

On June 14, join us for Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment — an uplifting evening of music, community, and action. Hosted by the Committee for the First Amendment (CFA), this special livestream event will feature an all-star lineup including Jane Fonda, Patti Smith, Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Joy Reid, Wilson Cruz, Broadway Inspirational Voices, and more.

Together, we’ll celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment — including the freedoms of speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest — and the people power that protects them. Communities across the country will gather for local watch parties to livestream the 90-minute concert beginning at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET.

Join us to sing along, connect with neighbors, share food and creativity, and celebrate the power we build when we come together. Whether you’re a longtime organizer or brand new to the movement, you’re invited to an evening of joy, inspiration, and collective action in support of democracy and freedom.

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/962106/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 1, 2026 3:20PM
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