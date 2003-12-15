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Indybay Feature
The Declaration of Independence Forum
Date:
Sunday, June 28, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
Online: meet.google.com/yix-dvdu-mqo
Join a community forum on the potential meaning and significance of "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" as these "inalienable rights" relate to labor, housing, urban design, the environment, and more.
Contact us for online and in-person meeting updates. We meet the last Sunday of each month in person at 189 Ellsworth St. in San Francisco 94110, and simultaneously through google meet:
meet.google.com/yix-dvdu-mqo
Meeting time: 5-6 pm PST.
*June 28, 2026. Topic: The Declaration adverts to there being "certain unalienable rights" bestowed by the Creator. This meeting we discuss what this practically means. Are there "natural rights"? What is meant by "We hold these truths to be self-evident"? We may not begin parsing "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" this time, but we aim to find consensus regarding what, if anything, "unalienable rights" means for us. SUGGESTED READING: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_rights_and_legal_rights https://statecourtreport.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/natural-rights-state-courts
Contact us for online and in-person meeting updates. We meet the last Sunday of each month in person at 189 Ellsworth St. in San Francisco 94110, and simultaneously through google meet:
meet.google.com/yix-dvdu-mqo
Meeting time: 5-6 pm PST.
*June 28, 2026. Topic: The Declaration adverts to there being "certain unalienable rights" bestowed by the Creator. This meeting we discuss what this practically means. Are there "natural rights"? What is meant by "We hold these truths to be self-evident"? We may not begin parsing "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" this time, but we aim to find consensus regarding what, if anything, "unalienable rights" means for us. SUGGESTED READING: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_rights_and_legal_rights https://statecourtreport.org/our-work/analysis-opinion/natural-rights-state-courts
For more information: http://www.life-liberty-pursuit-of-happine...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 1, 2026 10:53AM
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