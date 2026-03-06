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Indybay Feature
No War on Cuba!
Date:
Wednesday, June 03, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
at corner of Ocean and Water Street, Santa Cruz
An urgent protest is called against a likely U.S. military attack on Cuba. Already, 5 months of a total oil blockade has devastated the economy, causing unprecedented suffering for the people. The recent indictment of Raul Castro by the United States Department of Justice is a shameful injustice and pretext for an unprovoked war on Cuba.
Now is the time to stand together and stop this war before it starts. Join us in Santa Cruz. Bring your signs and banners!
Now is the time to stand together and stop this war before it starts. Join us in Santa Cruz. Bring your signs and banners!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jun 1, 2026 9:39AM
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