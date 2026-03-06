No War on Cuba!

Date:

Wednesday, June 03, 2026

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Email:

Phone:

4159542763

Location Details:

at corner of Ocean and Water Street, Santa Cruz

An urgent protest is called against a likely U.S. military attack on Cuba. Already, 5 months of a total oil blockade has devastated the economy, causing unprecedented suffering for the people. The recent indictment of Raul Castro by the United States Department of Justice is a shameful injustice and pretext for an unprovoked war on Cuba.



Now is the time to stand together and stop this war before it starts. Join us in Santa Cruz. Bring your signs and banners!