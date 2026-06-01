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Defend Cuba! SF Rally Against US Blockade Attacks On Cuba & Attacks On US Working People
A rally to oppose the sanctions and attacks on Cuba was held in San Francisco at Powell and Market on May 31, 2026. Trade unionists also spoke out.
A rally to defend Cuba was held in San Francisco on May 31, 2026 and speakers talked about the history of the attacks on Cuba and the need for working class action and a working class alternative.The US according to speakers has targeted Cuba for many decades and there is a growing threat of a direct military attack along side the crippling sanctions. The capitalist politicians running in the election have all been silent about the sanctions and attacks on Cuba with the threat of a US attack and invasion imminent.
Additional Links:
BREAK The Oil Blockade! Rally At SF Brazilian Consulate Demands That Lula & Brazil Send Oil To Cuba
https://youtu.be/VPnS7AzT2mY
Brazilian Oil Workers Demand That Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade Of Cuba: Stop US War On Cuba
https://youtu.be/_eZSMpG5wbQ
Stop The Blockade Of Cuba! Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula Break US Oil Blockade Of Oil To Cuba
https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Additional Links:
BREAK The Oil Blockade! Rally At SF Brazilian Consulate Demands That Lula & Brazil Send Oil To Cuba
https://youtu.be/VPnS7AzT2mY
Brazilian Oil Workers Demand That Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade Of Cuba: Stop US War On Cuba
https://youtu.be/_eZSMpG5wbQ
Stop The Blockade Of Cuba! Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula Break US Oil Blockade Of Oil To Cuba
https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/iiGa1LEr1Mo
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