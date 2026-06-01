We are facing unprecedented perilous times in this country. However, the massivepublic response to the Trump administration’s attacks on the country’s normal politicsoffer us an unprecedented opportunity. To take advantage of that, the divided left inthis country needs to focus on our points of agreement, not our differences.In this forum, we offer some different left perspectives on how we should move to unifythe left and progressive forces in this country in order to Seize The Time!Please register in advance atto receive your personal link to participate in this event onlineLaurence H. Shoup – retired professor, author, former Green Partycandidate, leader of a community “pod” in Bay ResistanceClare Green – Educator in Oakland Unified School District; member, Partyfor Socialism and Liberation and Peace and Freedom PartyBill Balderston – member of Workers Voice and other groups active in theUnited Left PlatformDaniel Tutt – Organizer, Tenants Action Network; member, East BayDemocratic Socialists of America, Communist Caucus*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.