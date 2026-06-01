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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/6/2026
East Bay Government & Elections

Suds, Snacks and Socialism -- Seize the Time! The Need for Left Unity Now

Forum flyer
Download PDF (239.8KB)
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Date:
Saturday, June 06, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks & Socialism
Location Details:
Starry Plough Pub - 3101 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley
Also viewable online via Zoom
We are facing unprecedented perilous times in this country. However, the massive
public response to the Trump administration’s attacks on the country’s normal politics
offer us an unprecedented opportunity. To take advantage of that, the divided left in
this country needs to focus on our points of agreement, not our differences.

In this forum, we offer some different left perspectives on how we should move to unify
the left and progressive forces in this country in order to Seize The Time!

Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSS-SeizeTime
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online

Laurence H. Shoup – retired professor, author, former Green Party
candidate, leader of a community “pod” in Bay Resistance

Clare Green – Educator in Oakland Unified School District; member, Party
for Socialism and Liberation and Peace and Freedom Party

Bill Balderston – member of Workers Voice and other groups active in the
United Left Platform

Daniel Tutt – Organizer, Tenants Action Network; member, East Bay
Democratic Socialists of America, Communist Caucus

*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 31, 2026 11:23PM
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