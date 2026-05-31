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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/13/2026
San Francisco Arts + Action Government & Elections

Human Banner on Ocean Beach

Trump Must Go Now banner on the beach with note that the next banner will be on June 13, 2026
original image (1200x675)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Human Banner-SF
Location Details:
Ocean Beach - Stairwell 17
1000 Great Hwy
San Francisco, CA 94121
Join the Next Human Banner On Ocean Beach in San Francisco!

Saturday, June 13th, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm Ocean Beach, SF, Stairwell 17

Register here - https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/953531/

June 13th happens to be one day before Trump’s 80th birthday, which he is planning to celebrate with fake wrestling matches on the back lawn of the newly desecrated White House.

Our Message — Trump and the Epstein Files

To many, it seems obvious that Trump’s daily flood of texts and tweets and his launching of actual bombs is specifically calculated to distract our attention from what he knows is hidden in those files.

Many have recently read Nobody’s Girl, in which Virginia Giuffre paints in detail the abuse she received at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — beginning when Virginia was 15 years old! There is no way to convey the disgust felt from those stories and from the reports that Trump is mentioned thousands and thousands of times in the files — 38,000 times just in the latest batch released, according to The New Republic.

It is time. This issue is not going away. It polls as a bipartisan issue. It is in the news day after day after day.

On June 14th, Trump intends to dazzle us with cage matches on the desecrated Back Lawn of the White House.

On June 13th, let’s remind him that he’s accountable to us.

If you can join us, please register here. It really makes a big difference in our planning the banner to know how many people are coming - https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/event/953531

Are you new to human banners? Please visit our website to learn more about what we do - https://humanbanner-sf.com

Warmly,

Brad Newsham, Central Organizer for the Human Banner-SF Team
https://humanbanner-sf.com
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisiblesf/even...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 31, 2026 9:23PM
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