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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/14/2026
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Government & Elections

U.S. Policy Towards Israel/Palestine: How to Change It

Stephen Zunes
original image (426x568)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
12:30 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Forum
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalist of San Francisco
1187 Franklin St.
San Francisco
UUSF Human Rights Working Group & Forum
First Unitarian Universalist Church, San Francisco
Thomas Starr King Room - 1187 Franklin Street at Geary
Sunday, June 14, 2026 - 12:30 - 2:30 pm

Lunch * Program * Discussion * Fundraiser

STEPHEN ZUNES

U.S. Policy toward Israel & Palestine:
How to Change It!

Dr. Stephen Zunes, Professor of Politics and Director of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of San Francisco, is widely recognized as one of the country’s leading scholars on U.S. Middle East policy, politics, and strategic nonviolent action. What can be done now to change our government’s role in this genocidal conflict, which has been the root cause of worldwide condemnation? After his presentation, there will be a Q&A session and discussion with audience participation.

This event is also a benefit for HEAL Palestine, providing critical care for Palestinian children injured in this conflict. Dr. Michael Cooper, a retired UCSF pediatric cardiologist, has been with HEAL since its beginning and will speak on how contributions assist Palestinian children in rebuilding their lives. Dr. Cooper will soon leave for his 27th medical mission to Palestine.
Join in person, or join on Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/96901533278?pwd=IKWicVh2aPe0bx95QfwuEX3VR8lKTG.1

Meeting ID: 969 0153 3278 Passcode: 597403

For more info: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg and https://www/uusf.org/forum
Email contacts: humanrights [at] uusf.org and forum [at] uusf.org

Sponsored by the UUSF Human Rights Working Group and the Forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 31, 2026 7:39PM
§Youth from Gaza
by UUSF Forum
Sun, May 31, 2026 7:39PM
screen_shot_2026-05-31_at_7.38.01_pm.png
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