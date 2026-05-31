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Rise Up, Sing Out! 1st Amendment Freedoms Concert - Nationwide Watch Parties & Protests
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
No Kings & Committee for the First Amendment
Location Details:
NYC concert;
Nationwide protest rallies and concert watch events
Nationwide protest rallies and concert watch events
WE THE PEOPLE!
250th USA Anniversary: Rise Up & Sing Out Concert for First Amendment & Our Democracy
Watch Parties, Community Sing Gatherings and Pro-Democracy Protest Rallies:
Join a Rise Up, Sing Out event near you — or host one in your community.
DATE: Flag Day on June 14th
CONCERT TIME: in-person & livestream at 4:30 - 6 PM PT (7:30 - 9 PM ET NYC)
PROTESTS & COMMUNITY EVENTS: throughout the day - check the events list or map
WHERE: First Amendment Concert in NYC; events across the USA & beyond
Find a protest rally and/or watch party event near you:
https://riseupsingout.com/
https://www.nokings.org/
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/
SF Bay Area: https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
Indivisible virtual: https://indivisible.org/events/rise-up-sing-out-celebrate-virtual-watch-party/
OR JOIN FROM HOME: Rise Up, Sing Out! Concert - Watch from Home
On Sunday, June 14, the Committee for the First Amendment is hosting a live concert to celebrate the First Amendment—and we want folks around the country to gather together in person, sing along, and celebrate with us as we all commit to taking action to protect our rights and freedoms.
Add your email below to receive the link to watch the concert from home.
GO HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdb638mWKXDrNOaHujbrGdW8OpPdncxV0lSIc6G-MNN90FZjQ/viewform
CONCERT, WATCH PARTIES & PROTEST RALLIES
On June 14, the Committee for the First Amendment will be hosting Rise Up, Sing Out:
A Concert for the First Amendment, an uplifting evening of song, solidarity, and action.
Featuring an all-star line-up of performers, this 90-minute concert event will celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by our First Amendment—of speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest—and the people power that both fuels these rights and is essential to guarantee them.
Even as authoritarians increase their attacks on our freedoms and communities, we see examples across the country of people rising up together, taking action, and turning back those forces.
The event will be streamed with watch parties all across the country—so wherever you are, you can sing along, find inspiration in the performances, build community, and take meaningful action together.
WHY?
Because the Next 250 Starts With Us!
As America approaches its 250th anniversary, we have a choice about what story we tell.
We can let strongman politics and corruption define the moment. Or we can make the story of America about people coming together — across race, background, identity, belief, and community — to defend our rights and build a future rooted in people power.
On June 14, No Kings and the Committee for the First Amendment will come together for Rise Up, Sing Out, an uplifting national concert event celebrating the freedoms that belong to all of us: speech, assembly, protest, religion, press, and expression.
Across the country, communities will gather for local watch parties to sing along, make art, share food, connect with neighbors, and take meaningful action together.
America has a long history, rooted in white supremacy, of suppressing the rights of people of color. But our history also clearly shows that people-powered movements are how we end authoritarianism.
Throughout 2026, in the face of unprecedented attacks, millions of us joined together in our communities and held the largest single day of morally grounded, nonviolent direct actions by any movement in US history. Each time we show up, we disrupt President Trump’s attempts to rule through repression and remind the country, and the world, that people power is our path to a truly free America.
Authoritarians want fear, silence, and isolation. We choose joy. We choose community. We choose people power.
Rise Up, Sing Out is about reclaiming patriotism as something inclusive, participatory, and rooted in care for one another — not power, pageantry, or one person’s spotlight.
On June 14, we rise up, we sing out, and we keep organizing.
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
FIRST AMENDMENT
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
ABOUT: About the Committee for the First Amendment
The Committee for the First Amendment is a large collective of artists, storytellers, and cultural leaders standing together to defend free expression against government repression, industry complicity, and intimidation.
The Committee was publicly announced on October 1, 2025 with a statement from Jane Fonda and more than 550 supporters from across the entertainment industry. The statement was a declaration of the signees' shared desire to act in the face of encroaching authoritarianism and served as a signal to the world that members of the industry are ready to mobilize when their colleagues and freedoms are under attack.
The Committee draws inspiration from the original Committee for the First Amendment, when artists like Lucille Ball, Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Judy Garland, Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, and Jane's father Henry Fonda stood up to government attacks during the darkness of the McCarthy era.
Today, the Committee continues in that spirit: preparing for what's coming, resisting with non-cooperation—but always non-violence—when necessary, and ensuring our collective voice is loud and purposeful in these dangerous times.
250th USA Anniversary: Rise Up & Sing Out Concert for First Amendment & Our Democracy
Watch Parties, Community Sing Gatherings and Pro-Democracy Protest Rallies:
Join a Rise Up, Sing Out event near you — or host one in your community.
DATE: Flag Day on June 14th
CONCERT TIME: in-person & livestream at 4:30 - 6 PM PT (7:30 - 9 PM ET NYC)
PROTESTS & COMMUNITY EVENTS: throughout the day - check the events list or map
WHERE: First Amendment Concert in NYC; events across the USA & beyond
Find a protest rally and/or watch party event near you:
https://riseupsingout.com/
https://www.nokings.org/
https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/
SF Bay Area: https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
Indivisible virtual: https://indivisible.org/events/rise-up-sing-out-celebrate-virtual-watch-party/
OR JOIN FROM HOME: Rise Up, Sing Out! Concert - Watch from Home
On Sunday, June 14, the Committee for the First Amendment is hosting a live concert to celebrate the First Amendment—and we want folks around the country to gather together in person, sing along, and celebrate with us as we all commit to taking action to protect our rights and freedoms.
Add your email below to receive the link to watch the concert from home.
GO HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdb638mWKXDrNOaHujbrGdW8OpPdncxV0lSIc6G-MNN90FZjQ/viewform
CONCERT, WATCH PARTIES & PROTEST RALLIES
On June 14, the Committee for the First Amendment will be hosting Rise Up, Sing Out:
A Concert for the First Amendment, an uplifting evening of song, solidarity, and action.
Featuring an all-star line-up of performers, this 90-minute concert event will celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by our First Amendment—of speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest—and the people power that both fuels these rights and is essential to guarantee them.
Even as authoritarians increase their attacks on our freedoms and communities, we see examples across the country of people rising up together, taking action, and turning back those forces.
The event will be streamed with watch parties all across the country—so wherever you are, you can sing along, find inspiration in the performances, build community, and take meaningful action together.
WHY?
Because the Next 250 Starts With Us!
As America approaches its 250th anniversary, we have a choice about what story we tell.
We can let strongman politics and corruption define the moment. Or we can make the story of America about people coming together — across race, background, identity, belief, and community — to defend our rights and build a future rooted in people power.
On June 14, No Kings and the Committee for the First Amendment will come together for Rise Up, Sing Out, an uplifting national concert event celebrating the freedoms that belong to all of us: speech, assembly, protest, religion, press, and expression.
Across the country, communities will gather for local watch parties to sing along, make art, share food, connect with neighbors, and take meaningful action together.
America has a long history, rooted in white supremacy, of suppressing the rights of people of color. But our history also clearly shows that people-powered movements are how we end authoritarianism.
Throughout 2026, in the face of unprecedented attacks, millions of us joined together in our communities and held the largest single day of morally grounded, nonviolent direct actions by any movement in US history. Each time we show up, we disrupt President Trump’s attempts to rule through repression and remind the country, and the world, that people power is our path to a truly free America.
Authoritarians want fear, silence, and isolation. We choose joy. We choose community. We choose people power.
Rise Up, Sing Out is about reclaiming patriotism as something inclusive, participatory, and rooted in care for one another — not power, pageantry, or one person’s spotlight.
On June 14, we rise up, we sing out, and we keep organizing.
PLEASE NOTE: A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
FIRST AMENDMENT
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
ABOUT: About the Committee for the First Amendment
The Committee for the First Amendment is a large collective of artists, storytellers, and cultural leaders standing together to defend free expression against government repression, industry complicity, and intimidation.
The Committee was publicly announced on October 1, 2025 with a statement from Jane Fonda and more than 550 supporters from across the entertainment industry. The statement was a declaration of the signees' shared desire to act in the face of encroaching authoritarianism and served as a signal to the world that members of the industry are ready to mobilize when their colleagues and freedoms are under attack.
The Committee draws inspiration from the original Committee for the First Amendment, when artists like Lucille Ball, Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Judy Garland, Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, and Jane's father Henry Fonda stood up to government attacks during the darkness of the McCarthy era.
Today, the Committee continues in that spirit: preparing for what's coming, resisting with non-cooperation—but always non-violence—when necessary, and ensuring our collective voice is loud and purposeful in these dangerous times.
For more information: https://riseupsingout.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 31, 2026 7:23PM
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