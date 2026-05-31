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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/6/2026
East Bay LGBTI / Queer

Author Cole Nicole LeFavour to discuss their new memoir IN THE ARMS OF MOUNTAINS

Author Event: Cole Nicole Lefavour
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Date:
Saturday, June 06, 2026
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Cole Nicole LeFavour
Location Details:
Mrs. Dalloway's Bookstore
2904 College Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705
Join us at Mrs. Dalloway's on Saturday, June 6 at 7:00 PM when COLE NICOLE LEFAVOUR will be at the store to share their new book "In the Arms of Mountains: A Memoir of Land, Love, and Queer Resistance in Red America". Cole will be joined in conversation by SOPHIA RADAY and will sign copies of their book after the presentation.

This is the story rural America deserves to tell—and that the rest of the country needs to hear. Follow LeFavour’s journey from their 2-mile walk to the school bus along a dirt road to their monumental election as Idaho’s first openly queer state senator. Cole recounts anti-apartheid protests at Berkeley, the solitary life of a fire lookout, and the gravitational pull of unexpected romance and loss. In the Arms of Mountains is a memoir with dirt under its nails and heart on its sleeve. It shatters the carefully constructed “monolithic heartland” myth and rewrites Hillbilly Elegy’s bleak epitaph.

COLE NICOLE LEFAVOUR is an activist, award-winning journalist, and writer whose stories and essays have appeared in The North American Review, Idaho Wilderness Considered, Sawtooth-White Cloud, among others. In 2004, LeFavour became the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Idaho Legislature, elected four times, serving as an Idaho State Senator and eventually leading hundreds of people in acts of civil disobedience at the State Capitol. Cole lives in rural Idaho with their spouse, Carol, where the two raise vegetables and use their pickup to extract neighbors of all political persuasions from of ditches in winter.

SOPHIA RADAY lives in Berkeley, with her retired soldier/police officer husband, a bipartisan dog, and assorted firearms. Like LeFavour, Raday was arrested in the late 80s for civil disobedience in protest of South African Apartheid, and in various other causes. Her book, "Love in Condition Yellow: a Memoir of an Unlikely Marriage", was also published by Beacon Press. Currently Sophia is working on a mystery about a secret society of women gathering compromising information on powerful men to hold them accountable for sexual assault.
For more information: https://mrsdalloways.com/event/2026-06-06/...
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 31, 2026 4:54PM
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