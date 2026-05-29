top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/1/2026
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Court Support for Stop AI Activist

Flyer for Wynd's Trial
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, June 01, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
Stop AI
Email:
Phone:
+1 (510) 714-8687
Location Details:
McAllister St & Polk St

Support activist Wynd Kaufmyn who is being tried for non-violent civil disobedience against Sam Altman's company OpenAI. Come to SF City Hall for Press Conference and walk across the street to SF Superior Courthouse at 400 McAllister St, Dept. 503 for Trial. Wear red or come with signs! There will be a sign-making station and a table to leave signs during the trial if you want to keep them.

In a historic, first-of-its-kind trial, a member of the group StopAI is facing charges for blockading the doors of OpenAI. OpenAI’s product, ChatGPT, has already been implicated in user suicides and mass shootings, demonstrating its potential for lethal harm. Mass layoffs, AI psychosis, war crimes, dystopian levels of surveillance, and loss of human control are growing threats from AI likely to culminate in catastrophic global harms.

Wynd asserts her actions were necessary to prevent imminent harm from OpenAI’s reckless development of AI. The necessity defense was used in 2018 when a Boston Municipal Judge acquitted 13 climate activists who blocked a fracked gas pipeline. The judge found the activists not guilty on the basis of necessity. Wynd needs support to establish this precedent for AI.

For more information: https://www.stopai.info/
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 29, 2026 10:07PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code