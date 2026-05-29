Support activist Wynd Kaufmyn who is being tried for non-violent civil disobedience against Sam Altman's company OpenAI. Come to SF City Hall for Press Conference and walk across the street to SF Superior Courthouse at 400 McAllister St, Dept. 503 for Trial. Wear red or come with signs! There will be a sign-making station and a table to leave signs during the trial if you want to keep them.

In a historic, first-of-its-kind trial, a member of the group StopAI is facing charges for blockading the doors of OpenAI. OpenAI’s product, ChatGPT, has already been implicated in user suicides and mass shootings, demonstrating its potential for lethal harm. Mass layoffs, AI psychosis, war crimes, dystopian levels of surveillance, and loss of human control are growing threats from AI likely to culminate in catastrophic global harms.

Wynd asserts her actions were necessary to prevent imminent harm from OpenAI’s reckless development of AI. The necessity defense was used in 2018 when a Boston Municipal Judge acquitted 13 climate activists who blocked a fracked gas pipeline. The judge found the activists not guilty on the basis of necessity. Wynd needs support to establish this precedent for AI.