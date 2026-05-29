6/1/26 PRESS CONFERENCE UAW Region 6 & UAW 4811 NO Support For Zionist Billiionaire Shill Scott WienerRescind The Scott Wiener Endorsement NOW!Press ConferenceMonday June 1, 2026 12:00 NoonAt UAW 4811 Berkeley Office2730 Telegraph Ave Floor 1Berkeley CA 94705San Francisco Congressional candidate Scott Wiener has played a dangerous role in pushing to criminalize criticism of the Israeli genocide. He supported bills like SB 715 which targets teachers who talk about Palestine and he supports laws that say criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic. He also has supported the militarization and fascist attacks on students, faculty and staff at UC with his support of SB 1287.UAW 4811 members and Palestine student activists at UCLA have been physically attacked by Zionists at a Palestine encampment and Scott Wiener was fully behind the UC and UCLA management’s attacks on students, faculty and UAW 4811 members.At the same time without a vote of the members UAW Region 6 and UAW 4811 leadership are supporting Scott Wiener for Congress in San Francisco.Why would a union that says it stands for democratic rights for its members and workers support a Zionist politician who supports the Israeli apartheid state and has helped get faculty professors like UCSF Rupa Marya targeted and fired?Rank and file UAW 4811 members are demanding that the local and region withdraw their endorsement of Scott Wiener who also has supported the billionaire developers and gentrification in San Francisco and California. He is also opposed single payer and rent control and has pushed for more million dollar condos in San Francisco. He will continue support for the trillion dollar US military budget that is being used for genocide in Gaza, pogroms in the West Bank and criminal wars on Iran and Lebanon.He is also funded by the billionaire tech fascists who control California and the US and are in the Trump government.Speakers will rally at the Berkeley UAW 4811 headquarters on Monday at 12:00 noon to demand no support for Scott Wiener.Initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor PartyNo Support To Zionist Scott Wiener For Congress.California Jewish legislators demand that UC and CSU systems protect Jewish studentsBY RYAN TOROK NOVEMBER 10, 2023Scott Wiener speaks as Jesse Gabriel listensState Sen. Scott Wiener speaks at a May 2023 Jewish Public Affairs Council summit in Sacramento as Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel looks on. (Courtesy)Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.A letter from the California Legislative Jewish Caucus sent this week to the heads of the state’s two massive university systems ticks off a long list of alleged antisemitic incidents on campuses since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Israel and subsequent war:Physical attacks on Jewish students at UC Berkeley, UC Davis and San Jose State University for expressing support for Israel.Jewish students at UC San Diego needing a police escort to safely leave a meeting.“Obscene” anti-Israel graffiti on a Jewish student group’s banner at Cal Poly Humboldt.Anti-Israel groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine, celebrating the Hamas terrorist attack, including a rally at UCLA that “interrupted classes with hate-filled rhetoric.”A social media post by a UC Davis professor with knife, ax and blood emojis calling for violence against “Zionist journalists” in their homes and their “kids in school.”An Israeli student at UC Berkeley being told she couldn’t participate in a class-related conference because of her nationality.The UC Ethnic Studies Faculty Council describing Oct. 7 as part of the “Palestinian freedom struggle.”An increased need for armed security at Jewish student centers on many campuses.Jewish students on University of California and California State University campuses have been “traumatized by a barrage of physical abuse, threats, intimidation, hate speech, online harassment and exclusion from academic opportunities,” the Nov. 7 letter states.“It’s become clear the situation is escalating. It’s getting worse and not better. That’s what prompted us to send the letter,” state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-S.F.), who co-chairs the caucus, told J. in a phone interview. “UC and CSU leaders have an obligation to foster a safe environment on campuses.”The California Legislative Jewish Caucus — a group of 18 lawmakers in Sacramento — described its “outrage and concern regarding the explosion of antisemitism” at UC and CSU campuses over the past month.The university systems “must take immediate action to protect Jewish students,” the letter states.“This is not just a California issue,” Assemblymember and caucus co-chair Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino, told J. in a phone interview. “It’s a national issue.”The letter is addressed to University of California President Michael Drake and California State University Chancellor Mildred Garcia. It was sent as Jewish college students across the country and worldwide feel threatened and isolated amid a sharp spike in hate directed at Jews and Israelis following the massacre, hostage-taking and subsequent Israel-Hamas war.The caucus noted what it views as a double standard on the part of university officials when it comes to condemning hate speech against Jews.“What is deeply distressing to many in the Jewish community — including members of our Jewish Caucus — is the pervasive feeling that the response by campus officials to the current situation would be markedly different if it involved another historically marginalized group,” the letter stated.We cannot imagine — nor would we tolerate — silence or equivocation if any other group on campus were being similarly targeted.“We cannot imagine — nor would we tolerate — silence or equivocation if any other group on campus were being similarly targeted. We have seen the UC and CSU stake out bold positions on politically charged issues like immigration and LGBTQ+ rights; it should not be this difficult to condemn antisemitism.”Since Oct. 7, caucus members have met with dozens of UC and CSU students and held a Zoom meeting with 16 Hillel directors from across the state.Gabriel, who is a UC Berkeley alum, said the “volume of incidents has become so concerning. So we’re considering all the tools we have available so that Jewish students, like all other faiths and backgrounds, feel protected from hate. And we’re going to lean in and do everything we need to do.”Spokespeople for UC and CSU said the university systems — with a combined enrollment of about 740,000 students — are working to address hate incidents on their campuses.“Any type of targeted discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia, does not belong on any University of California campus and will not be tolerated,” a spokesperson for the UC Office of the President said in a statement provided to J.CSU spokesperson Hazel Kelly told J. that the “safety of students, staff and faculty is a top priority” and that the chancellor has been getting updates from campus officials about incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia and “how they are responding.”Caucus members plan to keep a close eye on campus climate for Jewish students, Wiener said.“We’re not just going to send a letter, then pack up and go home,” he said. “We’re going to be monitoring this very closely on an ongoing basis and we’re not going to let it go.”Yaelle Shaye, a UCLA sophomore who describes herself as “very Zionist,” told J. after a recent pro-Israel demonstration on campus that she’s been disappointed by the silence of her university’s professors.“Pretty much all my teachers pretend like nothing’s happening,” she said, “And if they do, they’re not really pro-Israel. I think the ones that are — they’re not so eager to express their opinions.”California Jewish legislators demand that UC and CSU systems protect Jewish studentsBY RYAN TOROK NOVEMBER 10, 2023Scott Wiener speaks as Jesse Gabriel listensState Sen. Scott Wiener speaks at a May 2023 Jewish Public Affairs Council summit in Sacramento as Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel looks on. (Courtesy)Sign up for Weekday J and get the latest on what's happening in the Jewish Bay Area.A letter from the California Legislative Jewish Caucus sent this week to the heads of the state’s two massive university systems ticks off a long list of alleged antisemitic incidents on campuses since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Israel and subsequent war:Physical attacks on Jewish students at UC Berkeley, UC Davis and San Jose State University for expressing support for Israel.Jewish students at UC San Diego needing a police escort to safely leave a meeting.“Obscene” anti-Israel graffiti on a Jewish student group’s banner at Cal Poly Humboldt.Anti-Israel groups, including Students for Justice in Palestine, celebrating the Hamas terrorist attack, including a rally at UCLA that “interrupted classes with hate-filled rhetoric.”A social media post by a UC Davis professor with knife, ax and blood emojis calling for violence against “Zionist journalists” in their homes and their “kids in school.”An Israeli student at UC Berkeley being told she couldn’t participate in a class-related conference because of her nationality.The UC Ethnic Studies Faculty Council describing Oct. 7 as part of the “Palestinian freedom struggle.”An increased need for armed security at Jewish student centers on many campuses.Jewish students on University of California and California State University campuses have been “traumatized by a barrage of physical abuse, threats, intimidation, hate speech, online harassment and exclusion from academic opportunities,” the Nov. 7 letter states.“It’s become clear the situation is escalating. It’s getting worse and not better. That’s what prompted us to send the letter,” state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-S.F.), who co-chairs the caucus, told J. in a phone interview. “UC and CSU leaders have an obligation to foster a safe environment on campuses.”The California Legislative Jewish Caucus — a group of 18 lawmakers in Sacramento — described its “outrage and concern regarding the explosion of antisemitism” at UC and CSU campuses over the past month.The university systems “must take immediate action to protect Jewish students,” the letter states.“This is not just a California issue,” Assemblymember and caucus co-chair Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino, told J. in a phone interview. “It’s a national issue.”The letter is addressed to University of California President Michael Drake and California State University Chancellor Mildred Garcia. It was sent as Jewish college students across the country and worldwide feel threatened and isolated amid a sharp spike in hate directed at Jews and Israelis following the massacre, hostage-taking and subsequent Israel-Hamas war.The caucus noted what it views as a double standard on the part of university officials when it comes to condemning hate speech against Jews.“What is deeply distressing to many in the Jewish community — including members of our Jewish Caucus — is the pervasive feeling that the response by campus officials to the current situation would be markedly different if it involved another historically marginalized group,” the letter stated.We cannot imagine — nor would we tolerate — silence or equivocation if any other group on campus were being similarly targeted.“We cannot imagine — nor would we tolerate — silence or equivocation if any other group on campus were being similarly targeted. We have seen the UC and CSU stake out bold positions on politically charged issues like immigration and LGBTQ+ rights; it should not be this difficult to condemn antisemitism.”Since Oct. 7, caucus members have met with dozens of UC and CSU students and held a Zoom meeting with 16 Hillel directors from across the state.Gabriel, who is a UC Berkeley alum, said the “volume of incidents has become so concerning. So we’re considering all the tools we have available so that Jewish students, like all other faiths and backgrounds, feel protected from hate. And we’re going to lean in and do everything we need to do.”Spokespeople for UC and CSU said the university systems — with a combined enrollment of about 740,000 students — are working to address hate incidents on their campuses.“Any type of targeted discrimination, including antisemitism and Islamophobia, does not belong on any University of California campus and will not be tolerated,” a spokesperson for the UC Office of the President said in a statement provided to J.CSU spokesperson Hazel Kelly told J. that the “safety of students, staff and faculty is a top priority” and that the chancellor has been getting updates from campus officials about incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia and “how they are responding.”Caucus members plan to keep a close eye on campus climate for Jewish students, Wiener said.“We’re not just going to send a letter, then pack up and go home,” he said. “We’re going to be monitoring this very closely on an ongoing basis and we’re not going to let it go.”Yaelle Shaye, a UCLA sophomore who describes herself as “very Zionist,” told J. after a recent pro-Israel demonstration on campus that she’s been disappointed by the silence of her university’s professors.“Pretty much all my teachers pretend like nothing’s happening,” she said, “And if they do, they’re not really pro-Israel. I think the ones that are — they’re not so eager to express their opinions.”Scott Wiener: The Astroturf Network’s OGOtto PippengerMar 5, 2026In a few short months, state Senator Scott Wiener may come one step closer to his long-stated goal of replacing Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and attaining a measure of the power that comes with succeeding a Democratic Party icon.Recent polling has Wiener leading what is expected to be a close race against Saikat Chakrabarti, a former tech executive who once worked for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan. A recent entrant, former Trump appointee Marie Hurabiell, is expected to garner little support.In the race for money, the distance is far greater: Wiener has raised roughly $2.8 million compared to $1.8 million for Chakrabarti (most of it in the form of a personal loan from the candidate himself), and $300,000 for Chan.What explains the fundraising gap? Wiener is neither wealthy, like Chakrabarti, nor does he have the passionate support of organized labor, like Chan. And unlike his opponents, he is charisma-challenged.What Wiener has is the staunch support of well-funded YIMBY organizations. YIMBY— short for Yes In My Backyard — is the clever name that disguises a lucrative partnership between the real estate and tech industries.Most of the $1.5 million raised by Wiener in his first race for state Senate back in 2016 came through independent expenditure committees and were funded by the building trade unions, real estate industry and the police union. Billionaire tech investor Ron Conway was behind an independent expenditure committee that spent more than $173,000 on ads attacking Wiener opponent Jane Kim.Once elected, he amply rewarded his generous supporters: No one has done more to further the YIMBY cause than Scott Wiener.In fact, Wiener should be considered the OG of YIMBYism and the Astroturf Network on which it is based. His legislative staffers have gone on to populate lavishly funded YIMBY groups like the Abundant SF, started by tech executive Zack Rosen. Before creating the Abundance Network, Rosen cofounded California YIMBY, composed of wealthy tech executives like himself, in 2017. It is considered one of the first groups formed to push the pro-growth agenda.Todd David, the architect of Wiener’s first state Senate campaign, is the Abundance Network’s political director; Andres Power, his former land-use policy advisor works alongside David as does Jeff Cretan, his former spokesman. Annie Fryman, his former legislative aide at San Francisco City Hall, works a position at SPUR (a pro-growth think tank) that is directly funded by the Abundance Network, while moonlighting as Abundance’s Senior Policy Advisor.YIMBY's claim, against compelling evidence to the contrary, is that removing impediments to residential development will solve the state’s housing crisis. They apply Reagan era trickle-down economics to the complex problem of housing. The results are equally dubious: In instance after instance, unfettered development has failed to produce the kind of affordable housing San Francisco — and other California cities — so desperately needs.Instead, it results in gentrification and displacement, particularly of working-class residents living in rent-controlled housing. Another unfortunate outcome of YIMBYism is environmental degradation since they look upon environmental laws as simply another impediment to building.A week after being elected to the state Senate, Wiener introduced SB 35, a bill that called for cities that failed to meet state requirements for new housing to hand over the approval processes for new developments to the state. Since 1980, California’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) office has assigned housing goals for each jurisdiction in the state. Wiener wrote a companion bill that changed the RHNA calculation ensuring that no jurisdiction could meet state mandates.That guaranteed that a state-run approval process would be triggered so that housing approvals would be expedited. It eliminated reviews required by the California Environmental Quality Act. A year later, Wiener’s bill was signed into law by then-Governor Jerry Brown.It was the first of a series of Wiener bills that wrested planning decisions from cities to the state. We frequently hear YIMBYs tell us that we have to build whatever they want or else the state will take even more control from San Francisco. It is important to understand that did not happen by accident but because his wealthy backers made that happen.A year later, Wiener authored SB 827, a bill said to have been written by California YIMBY Chief Brian Hanlon. Hanlon is a long-time Wiener association believed to have authored most of the state senator’s housing legislation. SB 827 called for removing height and density restrictions on development sites near transit. It received full-throated support from 150 tech executives, many of whom had donated to Wiener’s campaign for state Senate. It died in committee. Wiener would come back with two similar bills before SB 79 passed and was signed into law.He was equally relentless in obtaining passage of a statewide upzoning measure, trying five times before ultimately failing. Instead, Wiener settled for passage of SB 9 in 2020, a more reasonable law that allows owners of some single-family homes to create duplexes on their property. However, another successful Wiener bill, SB 478, prevented cities from restricting lot size for upzoning projects.The indefatigable Wiener has turned his attention to weakening California’s long-standing environmental laws. In 2024, he introduced SB 951, to remove portions of San Francisco from the protection of the state’s Coastal Commission. Despite vocal opposition from environmental groups, the law passed, allowing housing development on land along the city’s coastline. He followed up with SB 607, an overhaul of the California Environmental Quality Act, commonly known as CEQA, to limit environmental review for development projects. For now, CEQA reviews remain largely intact after the bill was significantly amended due to vigorous opposition from environmentalists.All these measures were on the wishlist of Wiener’s YIMBY supporters. On its website, California YIMBY lists its legislative victories. Most of them are thanks to Scott Wiener, its main man in Sacramento. Now the tech and real estate industries are showing their appreciation by generously funding his long-cherished dream of a seat at the nation’s capitol.Otto Pippenger is a Sunset District resident, and longtime activist and organizer for progressive causes in San Francisco and the East Bay. When not directly campaigning, he returns to his time as a journalism student, offering unique insights based on his decade of experience in local politics.