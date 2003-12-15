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View events for the week of 6/15/2026
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Summer Workshops: Challenging Zionism in Schools

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Date:
Monday, June 15, 2026
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Codepink
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.codepink.org/workshop26
Ready to challenge Zionist brainwashing in our schools?

From June 15–18, join CODEPINK for our Summer Series: Challenging Zionism in Our Schools. We’re pulling back the curtain on how organizations like the ADL use Holocaust education to justify state violence and silence Palestine. In collaboration with educators, artists, and movement leaders, this 4-part workshop will equip you with the tools to push back with powerful resources rooted in Palestinian history, culture, and resistance.

Whether you’re a teacher building a new curriculum, a parent organizing against censorship, or a student finding your voice, you’ll leave with actionable strategies, adaptable lesson plans, and the confidence to advocate for Palestinian liberation and balanced education in your schools and beyond.

Let’s transform our classrooms into sites of truth and acceptance.

In the introductory session of Challenging Zionism in Schools, guests will deconstruct ADL curriculum to understand how historical trauma can be exploited to justify present-day oppression and genocide.

Special Guests:

- Emmaia Gelman, author, "The Anti-Defamation League and the Racial State."
- Adam Sanchez, editor, "Rethinking Schools."
- Rick Chertoff, writer, LA Progressive.
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 29, 2026 11:14AM
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