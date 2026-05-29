From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
EBPG June Potluck + Community Hangout
Date:
Monday, June 08, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
East Bay Permaculture Guild
Location Details:
📍 Oakland Peace Center – 111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA
Held in the Grace Room, located downstairs (Someone will be helping direct folks from 5:45-6:15p)
Held in the Grace Room, located downstairs (Someone will be helping direct folks from 5:45-6:15p)
🌱 Casual Community Night + Potluck, hosted by the East Bay Permaculture Guild 🌱
Our June meeting is our relaxed hangout and potluck. We alternate between guest speaker nights and open, community-led evenings, and this month is all about connection, sharing, and weaving together. Bring ideas you've been chewing on, projects you have in mind, or any other topics you'd like to discuss as a community! Some of the Guild leadership will be hosting a small group discussion about our governance and strategic planning; we are eager to listen to your ideas and feedback about this important topic! Find more details and RSVP here: https://partiful.com/e/ctna2ddJfB4ezJLlAlDI
Our June meeting is our relaxed hangout and potluck. We alternate between guest speaker nights and open, community-led evenings, and this month is all about connection, sharing, and weaving together. Bring ideas you've been chewing on, projects you have in mind, or any other topics you'd like to discuss as a community! Some of the Guild leadership will be hosting a small group discussion about our governance and strategic planning; we are eager to listen to your ideas and feedback about this important topic! Find more details and RSVP here: https://partiful.com/e/ctna2ddJfB4ezJLlAlDI
For more information: https://partiful.com/e/ctna2ddJfB4ezJLlAlDI
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 29, 2026 11:04AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network