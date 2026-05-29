From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

EBPG June Potluck + Community Hangout

Date:

Monday, June 08, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

East Bay Permaculture Guild

Location Details:

📍 Oakland Peace Center – 111 Fairmount Ave, Oakland, CA

Held in the Grace Room, located downstairs (Someone will be helping direct folks from 5:45-6:15p)





Our June meeting is our relaxed hangout and potluck. We alternate between guest speaker nights and open, community-led evenings, and this month is all about connection, sharing, and weaving together. Bring ideas you've been chewing on, projects you have in mind, or any other topics you'd like to discuss as a community! Some of the Guild leadership will be hosting a small group discussion about our governance and strategic planning; we are eager to listen to your ideas and feedback about this important topic! Find more details and RSVP here: 🌱 Casual Community Night + Potluck, hosted by the East Bay Permaculture Guild 🌱Our June meeting is our relaxed hangout and potluck. We alternate between guest speaker nights and open, community-led evenings, and this month is all about connection, sharing, and weaving together. Bring ideas you've been chewing on, projects you have in mind, or any other topics you'd like to discuss as a community! Some of the Guild leadership will be hosting a small group discussion about our governance and strategic planning; we are eager to listen to your ideas and feedback about this important topic! Find more details and RSVP here: https://partiful.com/e/ctna2ddJfB4ezJLlAlDI