Build, Treat, Heal: A Bay Area Fundraiser for Gaza Medical Aid

Date:

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Glia

Location Details:

Gray Area / Grand Theater 2665 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94110.

Build, Treat, Heal is a fundraiser grounded in collective responsibility to turn expertise into sustained support for healthcare in Palestine. We are gathering the Bay Area community to inspire unique ways of pooling knowledge, resources, and capital to scale durable med-tech solutions for Gaza’s destroyed healthcare systems.



Guests will listen to speeches from advocates for equal care and enjoy local Palestinian food and craftsmanship through served appetizers, a vendor market, and a curated art auction.



The evening will also feature Alana Hadid as our keynote speaker, joining us for a panel conversation alongside Tommy Marcus, Nora Barrows Friedman, Lara Kiswani, Bridget Rochios, Dr. Tarek Loubani, and other incredible voices. Together, they will explore what it means to show up in solidarity for the people of Palestine and mobilize communities toward meaningful, sustained action. All funds donated will go toward Glia’s healthcare projects in Palestine.



These include, but are not limited to, the operating costs of Glia’s wound care service at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, research, development, and manufacturing costs for producing medical devices in Gaza, and emergency medicine educational programming done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.