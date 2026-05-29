top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/30/2026
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Build, Treat, Heal: A Bay Area Fundraiser for Gaza Medical Aid

Event banner
original image (970x250)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Glia
Location Details:
Gray Area / Grand Theater 2665 Mission Street San Francisco, CA 94110.
Build, Treat, Heal is a fundraiser grounded in collective responsibility to turn expertise into sustained support for healthcare in Palestine. We are gathering the Bay Area community to inspire unique ways of pooling knowledge, resources, and capital to scale durable med-tech solutions for Gaza’s destroyed healthcare systems.

Guests will listen to speeches from advocates for equal care and enjoy local Palestinian food and craftsmanship through served appetizers, a vendor market, and a curated art auction.

The evening will also feature Alana Hadid as our keynote speaker, joining us for a panel conversation alongside Tommy Marcus, Nora Barrows Friedman, Lara Kiswani, Bridget Rochios, Dr. Tarek Loubani, and other incredible voices. Together, they will explore what it means to show up in solidarity for the people of Palestine and mobilize communities toward meaningful, sustained action. All funds donated will go toward Glia’s healthcare projects in Palestine.

These include, but are not limited to, the operating costs of Glia’s wound care service at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, research, development, and manufacturing costs for producing medical devices in Gaza, and emergency medicine educational programming done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.
For more information: https://grayarea.org/event/build-treat-hea...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 29, 2026 10:29AM
§Speaker Line-up
by Glia
Fri, May 29, 2026 10:29AM
sm_45_-_final_1.jpg
original image (1080x1350)
https://grayarea.org/event/build-treat-hea...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code