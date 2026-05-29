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From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
AI Torture, Fighting Back, IBT & Using AI To Fight The Bosses
WorkWeek covers the role of inward AI inferred cameras in truck cabs and what this means to millions of workers. They have been installed in trucks throughout the country and they are causing tumors and cataracts for many truckers who are under these cameras for up to 60 hours a week. WorkWeek also looks at how AI is being used by workers to fight back against bosses.
The introduction of AI forward facing inferred cameras on trucks at UPS, Amazon and nearly every trucking company in the US has been done without any regulation or oversight of the effect of these cameras on the truckers in the US.
Teamsters have been working to investigate what these cameras are doing and how they are being used. IBT 100 Teamster Wayne Atkins from Cincinnati, Ohio has been investigating these cameras and how they are used. Also Teamsters talk about their struggle to get them removed from the trucks.
Also Teamsters discuss how workers are now using AI to prepare and organize legal and contract language in the fight the companies.
Additional Media:
Bullying, Union Democracy & The Fight For Membership Control: Lessons Of Vegas IBT631 Steward Resolution
https://youtu.be/0j20R6eyjg8
CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers Power
https://youtu.be/ShXk-cRxVGg
Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Inferred Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8
Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q
UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras
IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/
Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM
"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Teamsters have been working to investigate what these cameras are doing and how they are being used. IBT 100 Teamster Wayne Atkins from Cincinnati, Ohio has been investigating these cameras and how they are used. Also Teamsters talk about their struggle to get them removed from the trucks.
Also Teamsters discuss how workers are now using AI to prepare and organize legal and contract language in the fight the companies.
Additional Media:
Bullying, Union Democracy & The Fight For Membership Control: Lessons Of Vegas IBT631 Steward Resolution
https://youtu.be/0j20R6eyjg8
CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers Power
https://youtu.be/ShXk-cRxVGg
Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Inferred Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8
Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q
UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras
IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/
Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM
"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/AWKK9yGUVYc
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