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San Francisco U.S. Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

AI Torture, Fighting Back, IBT & Using AI To Fight The Bosses

by LVP
Fri, May 29, 2026 10:22AM
WorkWeek covers the role of inward AI inferred cameras in truck cabs and what this means to millions of workers. They have been installed in trucks throughout the country and they are causing tumors and cataracts for many truckers who are under these cameras for up to 60 hours a week. WorkWeek also looks at how AI is being used by workers to fight back against bosses.
UPS Truck With AI Camera At Terminal
The introduction of AI forward facing inferred cameras on trucks at UPS, Amazon and nearly every trucking company in the US has been done without any regulation or oversight of the effect of these cameras on the truckers in the US.

Teamsters have been working to investigate what these cameras are doing and how they are being used. IBT 100 Teamster Wayne Atkins from Cincinnati, Ohio has been investigating these cameras and how they are used. Also Teamsters talk about their struggle to get them removed from the trucks.

Also Teamsters discuss how workers are now using AI to prepare and organize legal and contract language in the fight the companies.

Additional Media:

Bullying, Union Democracy & The Fight For Membership Control: Lessons Of Vegas IBT631 Steward Resolution
https://youtu.be/0j20R6eyjg8

CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers Power
https://youtu.be/ShXk-cRxVGg

Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E

Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Inferred Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8

Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ

IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q

UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras

IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/

Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM

"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo

California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8

IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY

Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/

Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/AWKK9yGUVYc
§IBT Stop The War On Workers But UPS Allowed To Torture Drivers
by LVP
Fri, May 29, 2026 10:22AM
ibt_stop_the_war_on_workers.jpg
Part of the war on workers is the use of AI inferred inward facing cameras on IBT UPS truck drivers for up to 60 hours a week but according to IBT UPS workers the IBT leadership are working with UPS bosses to keep the cameras in the truck cabs despite the dangers.
https://youtu.be/AWKK9yGUVYc
§UPS Torturing Workers With AI Inferred Cameras In Trucks
by LVP
Fri, May 29, 2026 10:22AM
sm_ups_cameras_camera_thumb.jpg
original image (1440x1080)
UPS is covering up the tumors an cataracts that their UPS truck drivers are getting as a result of the AI inferred cameras that have been installed in their truck cabs. They are also using these cameras to train them to eliminate all truck drivers.
https://youtu.be/AWKK9yGUVYc
§Autonomous Robot Trucks Are Already Replacing Drivers
by LVP
Fri, May 29, 2026 10:22AM
sm_robo_truck.jpg
original image (1024x771)
UPS and other trucking companies are using AI inferred cameras to train AI to replace millions of truck drivers. In California labor supported Governor Gavin Newsom and his DMV are allowing these trucks to go on the highways soon despite the dangers. Despite protests from the Teamsters he vetoed a bill twice that would have required drivers for trucks over 10,000 lbs. Cal-OSHA is also refusing to investigate the dangers of forward facing inferred cameras being use in the cabins of trucks in California that are causing cataracts and tumors.
https://youtu.be/AWKK9yGUVYc
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