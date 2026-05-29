WorkWeek covers the role of inward AI inferred cameras in truck cabs and what this means to millions of workers. They have been installed in trucks throughout the country and they are causing tumors and cataracts for many truckers who are under these cameras for up to 60 hours a week. WorkWeek also looks at how AI is being used by workers to fight back against bosses.

The introduction of AI forward facing inferred cameras on trucks at UPS, Amazon and nearly every trucking company in the US has been done without any regulation or oversight of the effect of these cameras on the truckers in the US.Teamsters have been working to investigate what these cameras are doing and how they are being used. IBT 100 Teamster Wayne Atkins from Cincinnati, Ohio has been investigating these cameras and how they are used. Also Teamsters talk about their struggle to get them removed from the trucks.Also Teamsters discuss how workers are now using AI to prepare and organize legal and contract language in the fight the companies.Additional Media:Bullying, Union Democracy & The Fight For Membership Control: Lessons Of Vegas IBT631 Steward ResolutionCA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers PowerCameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric JohnsonTeamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Inferred Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!Teamsters Speak Out On AI In CalTeamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class StruggleIBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPSUPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance CamerasIBT Pres SOB Using AITeamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down UnilectIBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect ServicesLabor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffsLabor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of OaklandKill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandTeamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John PalmerWorkWeekProduction Of Labor Video Project