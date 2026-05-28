ART and REVOLUTION ~ Opening Reception

Date:

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Companeros Del Barrio

Location Details:

Companeros Del Barrio

474 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94103



All are invited to:

ART and REVOLUTION ~ Opening Reception



Opening Reception

Saturday, May 30, 2026

6:00pm – 9:00pm



Companeros Del Barrio

474 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94103



Featured artist: Ayianna Failey Vasquez.

- Ayanna is a young revolutionary artist whose work will be featured.



Opening Reception is Saturday, May 30th from 6:00pm-9:00pm.



Her art will be displayed at Companeros Del Barrio from

May 30th – June 30th.

