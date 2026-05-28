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Indybay Feature
ART and REVOLUTION ~ Opening Reception
Date:
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Companeros Del Barrio
Location Details:
Companeros Del Barrio
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
All are invited to:
ART and REVOLUTION ~ Opening Reception
Opening Reception
Saturday, May 30, 2026
6:00pm – 9:00pm
Companeros Del Barrio
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
Featured artist: Ayianna Failey Vasquez.
- Ayanna is a young revolutionary artist whose work will be featured.
Opening Reception is Saturday, May 30th from 6:00pm-9:00pm.
Her art will be displayed at Companeros Del Barrio from
May 30th – June 30th.
ART and REVOLUTION ~ Opening Reception
Opening Reception
Saturday, May 30, 2026
6:00pm – 9:00pm
Companeros Del Barrio
474 Valencia St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
Featured artist: Ayianna Failey Vasquez.
- Ayanna is a young revolutionary artist whose work will be featured.
Opening Reception is Saturday, May 30th from 6:00pm-9:00pm.
Her art will be displayed at Companeros Del Barrio from
May 30th – June 30th.
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 28, 2026 9:19PM
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