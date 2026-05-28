Film Screening: The Palestine Laboratory

Date:

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Albany/El Cerrito 4 Palestine

Location Details:

The Albany Public Library is located at 1247 Marin Ave. in Albany. Free parking available and walking distance from EC Plaza BART. Enter the Edith Stone Room. Doors open at 10:15

“The Palestine Laboratory” is a two-part Al Jazeera documentary series by Antony Loewenstein that exposes how Israel develops and tests military and surveillance technologies in occupied Palestinian territories before selling them globally.



In this first part, Loewenstein returns to Israel and the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip to investigate how cutting-edge weapons and surveillance systems are used to control and repress Palestinians.



The second episode takes Loewenstein on an international journey to show how this “technology of occupation” is deployed elsewhere in the world. We will be watching the second part as it relates to the United States and the U.S. Mexico border.

