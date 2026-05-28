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Palestine San Francisco

Golden Gate Bridge Protestors Testimony Begins Friday

by GG defendants
Thu, May 28, 2026 10:36AM
Seven Bay Area Community Members charged with felony conspiracy and false imprisonment for stopping traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge on Tax Day 2024 testify in front of the jury
Seven Bay Area Community Members charged with felony conspiracy and false imprisonment for stopping traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge on ...
original image (865x657)
SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA — May 27th, 2026 — Defendant testimonies in the felony trial for 7 defendants of the Golden Gate 26 will begin this Friday, May 29th, 2026 starting at 9:30 AM in Department 602 at 400 McAllister Street in San Francisco. So far in the prosecution’s case we’ve heard testimony of California Highway Patrol officers and people solicited by the SF District Attorney’s office as “victims” in this case, with the entirety of evidence focused on the approximately four hours of the bridge blockade.

We invite you to cover the testimony of the felony defendants in their own words as they share their experience on the bridge and what led them to take action in principled solidarity with Palestine and against our complicity in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

WHAT: Defendant Testimonies in the GG26 Felony Trial WHEN: 9:30AM onwards, Friday May 29th, 2026 WHERE: Department 602, Civic Center Courthouse (400 McAllister Street, San Francisco)

TO EXPECT:

● Family, friends, and community members will show up to support the defendants in court. Defendant testimonies will happen over the course of a few days into next week. Court will not be in session on Monday, June 1st.

● Community members and former GG26 defendants are available to speak with members of the press upon request. Please let us know in advance so we can arrange for these conversations.

● A senior staff attorney from Palestine Legal is available to provide their perspective on the ongoing prosecution. Please reach out to media@palestinelegal.org for queries or let us know if you’d like support in being connected.

● Photo documentation of the direct action is available here with individual folders named after photojournalists to be credited.

To learn more about the ongoing prosecution of the GG26 and daily trial updates please check out the supporter-run website: https://www.goldengatedefendants.com/

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