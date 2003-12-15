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#TeslaTakedown San José…Oligarchs extract. We create.
Date:
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
#teslatakedown San Jose
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, 95117
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, 95117
Workers create profit.
Fight back against Elon Musk. Fight back against the oligarchy: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, & Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock & join our anti-greedy, pro-worker protest.
#TeslaTakedown
Fight back against Elon Musk. Fight back against the oligarchy: Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, & Mark Zuckerberg. Our Tesla take down asks include: don’t buy a Tesla, dump your Tesla stock & join our anti-greedy, pro-worker protest.
#TeslaTakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 28, 2026 10:06AM
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