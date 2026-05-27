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Hikers for Palestine: Walking in Solidarity with the Children of Palestine
Date:
Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Hikers for Palestine
Location Details:
Strawberry Creek Park, 1250 Addison Street in Berkeley.
Join Hikers for Palestine at 11am this Sunday, May 31st. We’ll walk along the Ohlone Greenway, starting at Strawberry Creek Park in Berkeley and ending near El Cerrito Plaza. This five-mile, out-and-back urban path is flat and paved, and will take about two hours in total. We'll pass through neighborhoods and some sections alongside the BART tracks.
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes. We’ll meet at Strawberry Creek Park, 1250 Addison Street in Berkeley.
A donation of $5 to $20 is suggested to support Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA), though no one will be turned away for lack of funds; MECA’s staff and trusted local partners in Gaza are on the ground responding to the most urgent needs of children and families, and your contribution can help provide critical medical care, clean water, food, and psychological support. We will be collecting donations on our MECA page at https://secure.everyaction.com/P2P/L41t0naUUESu2R0bKJ6Imw2/bqQafT7VEfGO8gANOhS2QA2
Learn more at: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/about-us/
Our purpose is to bring visibility to the Palestinian cause in public spaces while nourishing our spirits through community and nature. Bring your keffiyehs, flags, and other symbols of Palestinian solidarity, as well as water, snacks, sunblock, layers, and comfortable walking shoes. We’ll meet at Strawberry Creek Park, 1250 Addison Street in Berkeley.
A donation of $5 to $20 is suggested to support Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA), though no one will be turned away for lack of funds; MECA’s staff and trusted local partners in Gaza are on the ground responding to the most urgent needs of children and families, and your contribution can help provide critical medical care, clean water, food, and psychological support. We will be collecting donations on our MECA page at https://secure.everyaction.com/P2P/L41t0naUUESu2R0bKJ6Imw2/bqQafT7VEfGO8gANOhS2QA2
Learn more at: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/about-us/
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/ceasefire_postca...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 27, 2026 10:49PM
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