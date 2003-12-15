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Indybay Feature
Demonstration against genocide at the israeli consulate.
Date:
Friday, May 29, 2026
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Chalk Brigade and NAG
Location Details:
456 Montgomery St
San Francisco
San Francisco
‼️ The terrorist apartheid colony is daily murdering, kidnapping, torturing and dispossessing people in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. Come and show the zionist entity that the Bay Area is sick of all their crimes.‼️
🔻 Friday, May 29, 2026 (and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
FREE LEBANON 🇱🇧
🔻 Friday, May 29, 2026 (and every Friday!)
🔻 10:30am-12pm
🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF
“israeli” Consulate
‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️
FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸
FREE LEBANON 🇱🇧
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 27, 2026 6:44PM
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