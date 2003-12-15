Demonstration against genocide at the israeli consulate.

Date:

Friday, May 29, 2026

Time:

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Chalk Brigade and NAG

Location Details:

456 Montgomery St

San Francisco

‼️ The terrorist apartheid colony is daily murdering, kidnapping, torturing and dispossessing people in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon. Come and show the zionist entity that the Bay Area is sick of all their crimes.‼️



🔻 Friday, May 29, 2026 (and every Friday!)

🔻 10:30am-12pm

🔻 456 Montgomery St. SF

“israeli” Consulate



‼️Bring drums, noisemakers, banners and flags to make a proper ruckus. ‼️

FREE PALESTINE🇵🇸

FREE LEBANON 🇱🇧