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From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Lurie STOP Destroying Services! SEIU1021 Members & Clients Rally for Larkin St. Clinic

by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 4:30PM
A rally was held by SEIU 1021 SF city public workers and clinic workers that are being threatened with being closed by the DPH and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie
SEIU 1021 Members Rally At Michael Baxter Larkin Street Youth Center and Clinic
The Department of Public Health DPH and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie are planning to close community healthcare clinics including the Michael Baxter Larkin Street Youth Center and Clinic in the Tenderloin. It is only blocks from San Francisco City Hall and is the only clinic for working class Black and Brown youth in the district.

Workers, clients and members of the community spoke out against the closure and the massive contracting out that billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie is pushing. Many of the patients of these clinics will die if they are shutdown and in the Tenderloin youth face desperate conditions.

The City has also flagrantly violated union contacts and San Francisco Civil Service rules in their frontal attack on public workers.

At the same time the Mayor and his Board of Supervisors are giving police a 14% wage increase and full staffing. They are also pushing for more contracting out and the City is contracting out hundreds of millions of dollars at the same time they are terminating long term public workers.

Additional Media:

SEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally To Stop Killing Cuts By Mayor Lurie At Mission Geriatric Clinic
https://youtu.be/4SAhyrvGhYc

SF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors
https://youtu.be/BcNmJTAPeJ0

‘We can shut down the city’: SF Mayor Lurie’s budget cuts spark a showdown with labor
https://sfstandard.com/2026/05/12/can-shut-city-lurie-s-budget-cuts-spark-showdown-labor/

STOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against Cuts
https://youtu.be/_qA_r_hPBl0

SEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally To Stop Killing Cuts By Mayor Lurie At Mission Geriatric Clinic
https://youtu.be/4SAhyrvGhYc

STOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against Cuts
https://youtu.be/_qA_r_hPBl0

SEIU 1021 & IFPTE 21 Officials Protest SF Mayor Lurie's Contracting Out & Layoffs Of City Workers
https://youtu.be/HVxNAHBEk94

SEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop D
https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8

SF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors
https://youtu.be/BcNmJTAPeJ0

SEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop D
https://youtu.be/-8If3hYKhF8

Black Workers Bullying Privatization & SEIU 1021 With SF DPH Licensed Therapist Blue Williams
https://youtu.be/HyyfoWDhAH0

Terrorism Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & Mayor
https://youtu.be/gUpZqFxFplI

STOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & Families
https://youtu.be/z1TL2yQv6IQ

WW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHR
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-9-22-sf-laguna-honda-hospital-discharges-the-deaths-with-pat-mcginnnis-canhr-8-9-22

WorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-4-22-fight-to-save-sf-laguna-honda-seiu-1021-sf-tenderloin-housing-clinic-workers

Patients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital Open
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco-rally-laguna-honda-hospital/2976789/
SF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission Hearing
https://youtu.be/OgQfINEQSwo

SEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH Pharmacy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1XzRrzB9ZI

SF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The Workplace
https://youtu.be/_shGLuXU9uk

California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)
http://www.canhr.org

Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living Wages
https://youtu.be/yCARCOMpFE0

EPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John Wadsworth
https://youtu.be/eTRAzcbj-yo

Reign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JN-f8HeN3w&t=7s

Racism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk&t=34s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/EpaAge7VIyQ
§Billionaires Out Side Larkin St. Clinic Who Are Opposing CEO Tax
by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 4:30PM
sm_seiu1021_larkin_st_billionaires_5-27-26.jpg
original image (1518x1297)
Outside the Larkin Street Youth Clinic were placards of the CEO's of billion dollar corporations that don't want to be taxed.
https://youtu.be/EpaAge7VIyQ
§SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare Chair Cheryl Thornton Spoke Out
by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 4:30PM
sm_seiu1021_larking_st._thornton_cheryl_5-27-26.jpg
original image (2312x1732)
At the SEIU 1012 rally to save the Michael Baxter Larkin Street Youth Center and Clinic Cheryl Thornton who is the Community Healthcare Chapter president spoke out.
https://youtu.be/EpaAge7VIyQ
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