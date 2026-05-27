A rally was held by SEIU 1021 SF city public workers and clinic workers that are being threatened with being closed by the DPH and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie

The Department of Public Health DPH and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie are planning to close community healthcare clinics including the Michael Baxter Larkin Street Youth Center and Clinic in the Tenderloin. It is only blocks from San Francisco City Hall and is the only clinic for working class Black and Brown youth in the district.Workers, clients and members of the community spoke out against the closure and the massive contracting out that billionaire Mayor Daniel Lurie is pushing. Many of the patients of these clinics will die if they are shutdown and in the Tenderloin youth face desperate conditions.The City has also flagrantly violated union contacts and San Francisco Civil Service rules in their frontal attack on public workers.At the same time the Mayor and his Board of Supervisors are giving police a 14% wage increase and full staffing. They are also pushing for more contracting out and the City is contracting out hundreds of millions of dollars at the same time they are terminating long term public workers.Additional Media:SEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally To Stop Killing Cuts By Mayor Lurie At Mission Geriatric ClinicSF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For Seniors‘We can shut down the city’: SF Mayor Lurie’s budget cuts spark a showdown with laborSTOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against CutsSEIU1021 SF Workers & Clients Rally To Stop Killing Cuts By Mayor Lurie At Mission Geriatric ClinicSTOP SF Mayor Lurie's Union Busting & Contracting Out Jobs! SEIU1021 Unionists Speak Against CutsSEIU 1021 & IFPTE 21 Officials Protest SF Mayor Lurie's Contracting Out & Layoffs Of City WorkersSEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop DSF Mayor Lurie & DPH Threaten To Close 3 Healthcare Center Including For SeniorsSEIU1021 & IFPTE21 City Workers Rally At SF Gen Against Mayor Lurie's Union Busting Layoffs & Prop DBlack Workers Bullying Privatization & SEIU 1021 With SF DPH Licensed Therapist Blue WilliamsTerrorism Racism & Union Busting Against SEIU1021 SF General Hospital Workers By CCSF HR/DPH & MayorSTOP Discharges At Laguna Honda Hospital: Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & FamiliesWW 8-9-22 SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discharges & The Deaths With Pat McGinnis Of CANHRWorkWeek 8-4-22 Fight To Save SF Laguna Honda & SEIU 1021 SF Tenderloin Housing Clinic WorkersPatients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital OpenSF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission HearingSEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH PharmacySF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The WorkplaceCalifornia Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living WagesEPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John WadsworthReign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilRacism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki CallahanProduction of Labor Video Project