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Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March
Date:
Saturday, June 06, 2026
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March Collective
Location Details:
Clocktower, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz
Rally at 4:20, march at 5:30ish (we will try to be more time conscious than previous years)
Parking is limited! Seating will also be limited due to the space.
Performances by:
@labombon_assesina
@selinadevestige
@ladyguineapinks
and our producer @gallogallina
We are still finalizing our speakers and tabling orgs but we’ve got some good ones so far!
Parking is limited! Seating will also be limited due to the space.
Performances by:
@labombon_assesina
@selinadevestige
@ladyguineapinks
and our producer @gallogallina
We are still finalizing our speakers and tabling orgs but we’ve got some good ones so far!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/santacruzdtmc/
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 27, 2026 3:30PM
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