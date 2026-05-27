Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March

Date:

Saturday, June 06, 2026

Time:

4:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Dyke Trans March Collective

Location Details:

Clocktower, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz

Rally at 4:20, march at 5:30ish (we will try to be more time conscious than previous years)



Parking is limited! Seating will also be limited due to the space.



Performances by:



@labombon_assesina

@selinadevestige

@ladyguineapinks

and our producer @gallogallina



We are still finalizing our speakers and tabling orgs but we’ve got some good ones so far!