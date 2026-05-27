Hunger Strikes in ICE Detention are Ramping Up from Coast to Coast by Detention Watch Network

May 27, 2026 — From California to New Jersey, people in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention have launched hunger and labor strikes, bravely putting their lives on the line to demand their freedom and protest the horrendous and inhumane conditions they are subjected to in detention. At Delaney Hall in New Jersey, the labor and hunger strike began in response to people being denied fresh food, medical care, and functioning air conditioning. Reportedly, over 200 people remain on a labor and hunger strike inside the facility. At Adelanto in California, at least 20 people have gone on a hunger strike in response to mold, unsafe drinking water, and a lack of medical care.