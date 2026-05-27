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Rally at Brazilian Consulate Demands Lula Send Oil to Cuba
Cuba has been under US attack, economic, one invasion, and subversion since 1962. Their crime was to kick out US crime connected corporations and institute a socialist economy.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, May 26) - In a spirited rally at the 300 Montgomery St. Brazilian Consulate protesters demanded that the U.S. stop strangling Cuba, that President Lula of Brazil break the oil blockade of Cuba and send oil to Cuba now!
The criminal economic blockade of Cuba by the United States is aimed at crushing the people of Cuba and recolonizing the country for the billionaires and former Cuban capitalists.
Hunger and death in Cuba is a direct result of Trump and the US war on Cuba.
In Brazil, Oil workers who are members of National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP) rallied on February 26, 2026 at the headquarters of the state owned oil company Petrobras to demand that the company send oil shipments to Cuba and break the blockade. It is time for Brazil and the Lula government to call a halt to this US imperialist blockade of Cuba and for Brazil to immediately ship the oil.
The rally crowd was small but spirited. Speakers spoke passionately about the decades of U.S. crimes against the small island nation. Trump, America's contribution to international bullying, fresh from kowtowing to now powerful China and in the process of having his posterior handed to him by Iran, is now threatening to attack Cuba.
Activists from the Revolutionary Internationalist Youth held signs demanding worker solidarity and in defense of the Cuban revolution. Union activists Jack Heyman and Steve Zeltzer were there making and recording vireos. The Spartacist Workers Vanguard providing much to read, was on sale for one dollar. A protester was moved to contribute ten dollars to Indybay, the Bay Area citizen's journalism site that is assuming an increasing role in local non corporate journalism.
See all high resolution photos here.
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