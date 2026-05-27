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Americas San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

BREAK Oil Blockade! At SF Brazilian Consulate Demands that Lula/Brazil Send Oil to Cuba

by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 10:10AM
A solidarity rally was held at the Brazilian consulate in San Francisco to demand that Lula and Brazil break the US oil blockade of Cuba and ship oil to Cuba. The Brazilian oil workers union has already demanded that Petrobras and the Lula government start shipping oil to break the blockade by the US to strangle Cuba.
ILWU Local 10 Retired Member Jack Heyman Spoke On History Of ILWU & Cuba
In solidarity with Cuba, a rally was held at the San Francisco Brazilian consulate to demand that Lula and the Brazilian government break the US oil blockade and send oil to Brazil.

The Brazilian National Federation of Oil Workers has rallied at the Petrobras headquarters to call on itto send oil to Cuba and most Brazilians are opposed to the starvation and subjugation of Cuba but the Lula government continues to go along with the blockade.

Speakers talked about the history of the struggle by Cuba against colonialism, the need for workers and unions to mobilize against the blockade and the role of the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center in supporting US imperialism around the world.

Additional Media:

Brazilian Oil Workers Demand That Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade Of Cuba: Stop US War On Cuba
https://youtu.be/_eZSMpG5wbQ

Stop The Blockade Of Cuba! Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula Break US Oil Blockade Of Oil To Cuba
https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/VPnS7AzT2mY
§Stop US Strangulation Of Cuba
by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 10:10AM
sm_img_5206.jpg
original image (2246x2174)
Opposition to the US blockade of Cuba and demands for the Brazilian Lula government to ship oil to Cuba and break the blockade was the focus of the rally at the Brazilian consulate
https://youtu.be/VPnS7AzT2mY
§Ricardo Ortiz, Labor Research & Internationalist Spoke At Brazilian Consulate
by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 10:10AM
sm_img_5219.jpg
original image (2447x2563)
Puerto Ricans supported the Cuban revolution and now Puerto Rico is being positioned by the US for the attacks and invasion of Cuba. Ricardo Ortiz spoke about this history at the Brazilian consulate rally to break the blockade.
https://youtu.be/VPnS7AzT2mY
§Brazilian Oil Workers At Brazilian Petrobras HQ Demand Oil For Cuba
by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 10:10AM
sm_brazil_oil_workers_demand_oil_for_cuba.jpg
original image (2691x2876)
The Brazilian National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP) rallied at the headquarters at Petrobras to demand that oil be shipping to Cuba to break the blockade of Cuba
https://youtu.be/VPnS7AzT2mY
§Lula In The Past Said He Supported The Cuban People
by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 10:10AM
lula___castro.jpg
Lula, the president of Brazil has said in the past that he supports the people of Cuba but he has refused to ship oil to Brazil to break the US criminal blockade of Cuba and is aimed at recolonizing Cuba.
https://youtu.be/VPnS7AzT2mY
§Trump & Lula Met At The White House & Lula Was Silent About Blockade Of Cuba
by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 10:10AM
sm_img_5220.webp
original image (1024x768)
Lula on his visit with Trump was completely silent about the strangulation of Cuba with the criminal US blockade of Cuba. Lula is refusing to send oil to Cuba despite the starvation of the Island by the United States.
https://youtu.be/VPnS7AzT2mY
§Brazilian Union Federation Conlutas Supports Brazilian Oil To Cuba
by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 10:10AM
sm_brazil_oil_cuba_conlutas_flag.jpg
original image (900x1200)
The Brazilian trade union federation Conlutas is supporting the shipment of oil to Cuba to break the US oil blockade
https://youtu.be/VPnS7AzT2mY
§Brazilian Oil Workers Fighting The Sell Off Of Petrobras By The Lula Government
by LVP
Wed, May 27, 2026 10:10AM
sm_brazil_oil_workers_protest_petroblas_sell_off.jpg
original image (940x529)
The Brazilian oil workers are fighting the privatization of Petrobras by the Lula government.
https://youtu.be/VPnS7AzT2mY
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