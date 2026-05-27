A solidarity rally was held at the Brazilian consulate in San Francisco to demand that Lula and Brazil break the US oil blockade of Cuba and ship oil to Cuba. The Brazilian oil workers union has already demanded that Petrobras and the Lula government start shipping oil to break the blockade by the US to strangle Cuba.

In solidarity with Cuba, a rally was held at the San Francisco Brazilian consulate to demand that Lula and the Brazilian government break the US oil blockade and send oil to Brazil.The Brazilian National Federation of Oil Workers has rallied at the Petrobras headquarters to call on itto send oil to Cuba and most Brazilians are opposed to the starvation and subjugation of Cuba but the Lula government continues to go along with the blockade.Speakers talked about the history of the struggle by Cuba against colonialism, the need for workers and unions to mobilize against the blockade and the role of the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center in supporting US imperialism around the world.Additional Media:Brazilian Oil Workers Demand That Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade Of Cuba: Stop US War On CubaStop The Blockade Of Cuba! Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula Break US Oil Blockade Of Oil To CubaProduction of Labor Video Project