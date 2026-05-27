Save the Clinics! Rally to Stop SF Demo Mayor Lurie's Closure of Larkin St. Youth Clinic

Date:

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco City Workers

Location Details:

Larkin St Youth Clinic

134 Golden Gate Ave

San Francisco

SF union busting privatizing Mayor Daniel Lurie is laying off public workers including community clinics throughout the city. This includes the Michael Baxter Lark Street Youth Clinic which is facing closure. It serves poor and homeless youth in the poorest part of the City who have no other place to go. The Mayor and his Department of Public Health has violated the union contracts and civil service rights in transferring permanent full time workers and is telling the public that they can go to private city funding clinics. Mayor Daniel Lurie ha a long record at his "non-profit" Tipping Point of contracting out City work to non-profits funded by public funds. This is part of Trump's Project 2025 which is to privatize all public services, public education and public healthcare.



His Democratic Party corporate operatives including Bilal in the Board of Supervisors are fully supporting these public clinic closures while voting for millions more for the police department including a 14% wage increase.

