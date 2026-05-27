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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/27/2026
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Save the Clinics! Rally to Stop SF Demo Mayor Lurie's Closure of Larkin St. Youth Clinic

Rally To Stop Closure of Micael Baxter Larkin Street Youth Clinic
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Date:
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco City Workers
Location Details:
Larkin St Youth Clinic
134 Golden Gate Ave
San Francisco
SF union busting privatizing Mayor Daniel Lurie is laying off public workers including community clinics throughout the city. This includes the Michael Baxter Lark Street Youth Clinic which is facing closure. It serves poor and homeless youth in the poorest part of the City who have no other place to go. The Mayor and his Department of Public Health has violated the union contracts and civil service rights in transferring permanent full time workers and is telling the public that they can go to private city funding clinics. Mayor Daniel Lurie ha a long record at his "non-profit" Tipping Point of contracting out City work to non-profits funded by public funds. This is part of Trump's Project 2025 which is to privatize all public services, public education and public healthcare.

His Democratic Party corporate operatives including Bilal in the Board of Supervisors are fully supporting these public clinic closures while voting for millions more for the police department including a 14% wage increase.
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 27, 2026 7:34AM
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