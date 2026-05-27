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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/13/2026
San Francisco Racial Justice

Author: Kimberle Williams Crenshaw, Backtalker

San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium 100 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94102
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Date:
Saturday, June 13, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library, Koret Auditorium
100 Larkin Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Discover the story behind how one of the most influential public intellectuals in the world, Kimberle W. Crenshaw, became the person she is today. Crenshaw will be in conversation at the Main Library Open House, celebrating 30 years of the Main Library and 30 years of the African American Center.

It is not very often that someone comes along and permanently reshapes the way Americans think about two of the most important issues of the day. In this case: race and gender. But that is what Kimberle Crenshaw did when she articulated two concepts that would forever change national and global debates about equality: intersectionality and critical race theory. Backtalker is the powerful and intimate story of how a little girl from Canton, Ohio, came up with a new way to look at the world. Crenshaw's memoir traces the way her lived experience made her see things others didn't as the daughter of a strong-minded teacher and a pathbreaking public servant, and as the sister of a protective, yet bullying older brother. She starts to talk back, and that backtalking has continued throughout her life.

Kimberle W. Crenshaw is a pioneering scholar and writer on civil rights, Black feminist legal theory, race, racism, and the law. She was a founder and has been a leader in the intellectual movement called Critical Race Theory and is also known for introducing and developing the concept of intersectionality. She is a Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles, the Isidor and Seville Sulzbacher Professor of Law at Columbia Law School, and the cofounder and Executive Director of the African American Policy Forum. Crenshaw writes regularly for The New Republic, The Nation, and Ms., hosts the podcast Intersectionality Matters!, and has appeared as a commentator on media outlets including MSNBC and NPR.

Free
For more information: https://on.sfpl.org/kimberle-williams-cren...
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 27, 2026 1:08AM
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