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No More Genocide! Protest at Microsoft Conference
Date:
Tuesday, June 02, 2026
Time:
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
No Tech For Genocide
Location Details:
Ft. Mason Center
San Francisco
San Francisco
RALLY AGAINST MICROSOFT CONFERENCE
Tuesday, June 2nd 8 AM
Fort Mason Center, San Francisco
No Azure for Apartheid, the campaign by current and former Microsoft workers against Microsoft's cloud and AI contracts with the Israeli military and government, is mobilizing on June 2nd for a community rally against Microsoft Build conference!
Microsoft is expecting a few thousand attendees to show up to this conference where they plan to showcase their latest cloud and AI developments, all while those same technologies are sold as digital weapons to the Israeli military and government to fuel occupation, apartheid, and genocide. The speakers for this event include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as well as former IOF soldiers giving talks about cloud and AI throughout the event. Let's turn up and show Microsoft that there will be no business as usual while Microsoft and its execs have blood on their hands!
NO TECH FOR GENOCIDE!
IOF OFF AZURE!
DIGITAL ARMS EMBARGO NOW!
Tuesday, June 2nd 8 AM
Fort Mason Center, San Francisco
No Azure for Apartheid, the campaign by current and former Microsoft workers against Microsoft's cloud and AI contracts with the Israeli military and government, is mobilizing on June 2nd for a community rally against Microsoft Build conference!
Microsoft is expecting a few thousand attendees to show up to this conference where they plan to showcase their latest cloud and AI developments, all while those same technologies are sold as digital weapons to the Israeli military and government to fuel occupation, apartheid, and genocide. The speakers for this event include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella as well as former IOF soldiers giving talks about cloud and AI throughout the event. Let's turn up and show Microsoft that there will be no business as usual while Microsoft and its execs have blood on their hands!
NO TECH FOR GENOCIDE!
IOF OFF AZURE!
DIGITAL ARMS EMBARGO NOW!
Added to the calendar on Tue, May 26, 2026 10:37AM
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