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U.S. Labor & Workers

Bullying, Union Democracy & the Fight for Membership Control: Lesson of Vegas IBT631 Fight

by LVP
Mon, May 25, 2026 4:55PM
The struggle for union democracy and membership control is being fought out in the Teamsters union in many locals. One of the fights was the effort to have an bylaw election in Vegas Local 631 and the effort to shutdown a vote on elected shop stewards.
Vegas 631 Teamsters Who Wanted Elected Stewards Faced Bullying At The Vote
original image (846x907)
The bullying of workers in union is a serious problem in many locals. The members of Las Vegas IBT 631 sought to introduce a resolution for election by the rank and file of stewards and faced an harassment and bullying from the officials of the local who did not want to lose their power to appoint shop stewards. Other IBT members talk about their struggle for democracy and transparency and the fight for rank and file control of their locals.

This WorkWeek panel was on May 16th.

Additional Media:

CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers Power
https://youtu.be/ShXk-cRxVGg

Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E

Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8

Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ

IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q

UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras

IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/

Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM

"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo

California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8

IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY

Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/

Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw

Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w

Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/0j20R6eyjg8
§IBT 631 Members Were Threatened Who Wanted To Elect Shop Stewards
by LVP
Mon, May 25, 2026 4:55PM
sm_ibt_631_resolution_proest.jpg
original image (2022x2411)
When members in Los Vegas sought to have a bylaw election to elect their shop stewards the union officials created a dangerous hostile confrontation to terrorize the members
https://youtu.be/0j20R6eyjg8
§Resolution To Elect Stewards Brought Massive Bullying & Harassment
by LVP
Mon, May 25, 2026 4:55PM
IBT 631 Resolution To Elect Stewards Threatened Officials
original image (2490x1477)
An effort by rank and file members of Los Vegas IBT631 rank and file members to elect stewards brought threats and bullying at the union membership meeting where a vote was supposed to take place.
https://youtu.be/0j20R6eyjg8
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