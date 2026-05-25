The struggle for union democracy and membership control is being fought out in the Teamsters union in many locals. One of the fights was the effort to have an bylaw election in Vegas Local 631 and the effort to shutdown a vote on elected shop stewards.

The bullying of workers in union is a serious problem in many locals. The members of Las Vegas IBT 631 sought to introduce a resolution for election by the rank and file of stewards and faced an harassment and bullying from the officials of the local who did not want to lose their power to appoint shop stewards. Other IBT members talk about their struggle for democracy and transparency and the fight for rank and file control of their locals.This WorkWeek panel was on May 16th.Additional Media:CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers PowerCameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric JohnsonTeamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!Teamsters Speak Out On AI In CalTeamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class StruggleIBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPSUPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance CamerasIBT Pres SOB Using AITeamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down UnilectIBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect ServicesLabor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffsLabor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of OaklandKill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of OaklandTeamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John PalmerWorkWeekLabor Video Project