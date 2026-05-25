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Bullying, Union Democracy & the Fight for Membership Control: Lesson of Vegas IBT631 Fight
The struggle for union democracy and membership control is being fought out in the Teamsters union in many locals. One of the fights was the effort to have an bylaw election in Vegas Local 631 and the effort to shutdown a vote on elected shop stewards.
The bullying of workers in union is a serious problem in many locals. The members of Las Vegas IBT 631 sought to introduce a resolution for election by the rank and file of stewards and faced an harassment and bullying from the officials of the local who did not want to lose their power to appoint shop stewards. Other IBT members talk about their struggle for democracy and transparency and the fight for rank and file control of their locals.
This WorkWeek panel was on May 16th.
Additional Media:
CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers Power
https://youtu.be/ShXk-cRxVGg
Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8
Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q
UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras
IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/
Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM
"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
This WorkWeek panel was on May 16th.
Additional Media:
CA Teamsters, AI, Union Democracy & Workers Power
https://youtu.be/ShXk-cRxVGg
Cameras At UPS, AI & Infrared Torture With IBT 190 UPS Driver Eric Johnson
https://youtu.be/xkQuUrN4g2E
Teamsters Demand Stop The Torture! Infrared Cameras Out Of Our Cabs NOW!
Teamsters Speak Out On AI In Cal
https://youtu.be/vD3Igqb-Ru8
Teamsters In Southern California Speak Out On AI,The Class Struggle
https://youtu.be/Ld55pZVykKQ
IBT Pres Sean O'Brien Tells Members He Stopped AI & Robots At UPS
https://youtu.be/yBa_2gDRz0Q
UPS Installs On-Truck Surveillance Cameras
https://www.tdu.org/ups_installs_surveillance_cameras
IBT Pres SOB Using AI
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5638970-teamsters-substack-newsletter/
Teamsters, AI, Health & Safety & Union Democracy With IBT 396 Steward Hannibal Agular
https://youtu.be/WN3D4TB1mgM
"Out Of Control" Truckers, AI Robotics, IR Cameras, UPS, & Teamsters With Eric Johnson IBT 190
https://youtu.be/QcsHR2YjZKo
California Teamsters Demand Fair Elections & Demand That CA AG Rob Bonta Close Down Unilect
https://youtu.be/SPp-vOV8Ip8
IBT 2010 UC Rank & File Run In Elections & Challenge Officials, UC & UniLect Services
https://youtu.be/9a5igBfZPXY
Labor leaders from across US come to Bay Area to raise concerns over Trump's tariffs
https://abc7news.com/post/labor-leaders-us-come-oakland-raise-concerns-president-donald-trumps-tariffs/18194398/
Labor Protests Trump's Trade War & Tariffs At Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/AEzZyVboNVw
Kill Tariffs Not Workers! Teamsters & ILWU Members Protest Tariffs & Trade War At The Port Of Oakland
https://youtu.be/DdIzrM2B-9w
Teamsters,The Rise of Fascism,TDU, Labor Notes & IBT Pres SOB With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/3YMBaG-5ZIk
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/0j20R6eyjg8
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