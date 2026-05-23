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From the Open-Publishing Calendar
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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/7/2026
Americas San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Live Discussion with Argentinian Workers Occupying their Shutdown Factory

Adobe Books ( 3130 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110)
original image (1545x2000)
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Date:
Sunday, June 07, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Coalition for FATE Argentina Workers
Location Details:
Adobe Books 3130 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bay Area workers and organizers — stand in solidarity with the Argentine FATE factory workers!

After the company threatened to close the factory and retaliated against workers fighting back, the workers of the Argentinian, Fate factory and their union launched a strike and occupied the plant. Join us on June 7th at 2 PM at Adobe Books in SF to hear directly from representatives of the FATE struggle, learn about their fight, and help raise donations in support. But also, come together to build international worker solidarity and connect their struggle to our own here in the U.S. because...

From Argentina to the Bay — workers rise to seize the day!

Endorsements:
United Front Committee for a Labor Party
Adobe Books
Socialists Without Borders
WorkWeek
Peoples Revolutionary Party (Bay Area)
Anti-Imperialist Action Committee (San Francisco)

If you are not able to make the event in person, it will be live streamed on Zoom! The link to join is: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75213500110
Added to the calendar on Sat, May 23, 2026 5:13PM
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