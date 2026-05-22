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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/30/2026
Americas California South Bay U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

ICE Out! No Concentration Camps in Gilroy, Dublin, and the Bay Area!

Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
original image (1080x1350)
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Date:
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Multiple Orgs.
Location Details:
Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose
🚨 NO CONCENTRATION CAMP IN GILROY! ICE OUT! 🚨

Join us for a march and protest at Mexican Heritage Plaza at 3pm to demand no concentration camps in the Bay Area and to stop GSA plans to build a detention center in Gilroy. As of 2025 to now, up to 51 immigrants have died in detention, we cannot allow any more deaths! We must stand up and Fight back and organize against ICE attacks whether through protests, barrio walks or campaigns to prevent any detention centers in the South Bay! We demand ICE OUT! LEGALIZATION FOR ALL! FREE THEM ALL!
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 22, 2026 11:36PM
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