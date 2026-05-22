ICE Out! No Concentration Camps in Gilroy, Dublin, and the Bay Area!

Date:

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Multiple Orgs.

Location Details:

Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose

🚨 NO CONCENTRATION CAMP IN GILROY! ICE OUT! 🚨



Join us for a march and protest at Mexican Heritage Plaza at 3pm to demand no concentration camps in the Bay Area and to stop GSA plans to build a detention center in Gilroy. As of 2025 to now, up to 51 immigrants have died in detention, we cannot allow any more deaths! We must stand up and Fight back and organize against ICE attacks whether through protests, barrio walks or campaigns to prevent any detention centers in the South Bay! We demand ICE OUT! LEGALIZATION FOR ALL! FREE THEM ALL!