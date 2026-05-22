The history of Filipino farmworker organizing on the West Coast and in California was critical in the formation of the UFW. Dr. Robyn Magalit Rodriquez talks about this history and also the struggle to get this history out in the UC system. She also discusses the role of imperialism and capitalist politics that pits workers against workers and the role of imperialism in creating mass migration to the US.

The revelations of abuse by Cesar Chavez in the UFWA has also raised the questions of whathappened to the union that this would go on for decades. We interview Dr. Robin MagalitRodriquez who was a professor at UC Davis and set up the Huelga Archives and is now withAmadok Haya Initiative.She discusses the history of Filipino working class organizing on the West Coast and the rolesof Larry Itliong and Philp Veracruz who organized major agricultural strikes.Rodriquez also discusses the fight to get the history out and the role of UC management and capitalist regents appointed by the Governor who represent agribusiness.She also talks about the different perspectives and strategy of these militant and left trade union leaders who saw class struggle as a successful way of building collective power.This interview was done on 5/21/26Additional Media:Lessons Of Farmworker History, Class Struggle, Organizing & The Present Crisis In The UFWAl Rojas Of LCLAA Sacramento On Immigration Bill S 744, Democracy & The AFL-CIO ConventionThe Life & Struggle Of UFWA Founder Al Rojas: Presentations At 2022 Oral History Ass LA MeetingCesar Chavez at 95: Debunking the MythWW 10-28-21 UFWA Farmworker Organizers Struggle In Poplar, CA With Desiree RojasQue Viva! Al RojasSalinas Farm Workers, The UFWA And The Filipino Farmworkers In The 1930’sFarm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov With Al RojasDelano ManongsFor More Info:Amado Khaya InitiativeAlbert M. Rojas FoundationProduction of Labor Video Project