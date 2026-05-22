From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Uncovering the Legacy of California Filipino Farmworkers with Dr. Robyn Magalit Rodriquez
The history of Filipino farmworker organizing on the West Coast and in California was critical in the formation of the UFW. Dr. Robyn Magalit Rodriquez talks about this history and also the struggle to get this history out in the UC system. She also discusses the role of imperialism and capitalist politics that pits workers against workers and the role of imperialism in creating mass migration to the US.
The revelations of abuse by Cesar Chavez in the UFWA has also raised the questions of what
happened to the union that this would go on for decades. We interview Dr. Robin Magalit
Rodriquez who was a professor at UC Davis and set up the Huelga Archives and is now with
Amadok Haya Initiative.
She discusses the history of Filipino working class organizing on the West Coast and the roles
of Larry Itliong and Philp Veracruz who organized major agricultural strikes.
Rodriquez also discusses the fight to get the history out and the role of UC management and capitalist regents appointed by the Governor who represent agribusiness.
She also talks about the different perspectives and strategy of these militant and left trade union leaders who saw class struggle as a successful way of building collective power.
This interview was done on 5/21/26
Additional Media:
Lessons Of Farmworker History, Class Struggle, Organizing & The Present Crisis In The UFW
https://youtu.be/g-sRaGyHOB4
Al Rojas Of LCLAA Sacramento On Immigration Bill S 744, Democracy & The AFL-CIO Convention
https://youtu.be/dQcxABeHzr0
The Life & Struggle Of UFWA Founder Al Rojas: Presentations At 2022 Oral History Ass LA Meeting
https://youtu.be/rXvFQT3LJ0E
Cesar Chavez at 95: Debunking the Myth
https://cosmonautmag.com/2022/03/cesar-chavez-at-95-debunking-the-myth/
WW 10-28-21 UFWA Farmworker Organizers Struggle In Poplar, CA With Desiree Rojas
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/10-28-21-ufwa-farmworker-organizers-struggle-in-poplar-ca-rojas-organizers
Que Viva! Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM
Salinas Farm Workers, The UFWA And The Filipino Farmworkers In The 1930’s
https://youtu.be/GT0U9dGwJpI
Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov With Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/ZuVDgT9GDlY
Delano Manongs
https://www.pbssocal.org/shows/kvie-viewfinder/episodes/kvie-viewfinder-delano-manongs
For More Info:
Amado Khaya Initiative
https://amadokhaya.org
Albert M. Rojas Foundation
https://albermrojasfundation.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
happened to the union that this would go on for decades. We interview Dr. Robin Magalit
Rodriquez who was a professor at UC Davis and set up the Huelga Archives and is now with
Amadok Haya Initiative.
She discusses the history of Filipino working class organizing on the West Coast and the roles
of Larry Itliong and Philp Veracruz who organized major agricultural strikes.
Rodriquez also discusses the fight to get the history out and the role of UC management and capitalist regents appointed by the Governor who represent agribusiness.
She also talks about the different perspectives and strategy of these militant and left trade union leaders who saw class struggle as a successful way of building collective power.
This interview was done on 5/21/26
Additional Media:
Lessons Of Farmworker History, Class Struggle, Organizing & The Present Crisis In The UFW
https://youtu.be/g-sRaGyHOB4
Al Rojas Of LCLAA Sacramento On Immigration Bill S 744, Democracy & The AFL-CIO Convention
https://youtu.be/dQcxABeHzr0
The Life & Struggle Of UFWA Founder Al Rojas: Presentations At 2022 Oral History Ass LA Meeting
https://youtu.be/rXvFQT3LJ0E
Cesar Chavez at 95: Debunking the Myth
https://cosmonautmag.com/2022/03/cesar-chavez-at-95-debunking-the-myth/
WW 10-28-21 UFWA Farmworker Organizers Struggle In Poplar, CA With Desiree Rojas
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/10-28-21-ufwa-farmworker-organizers-struggle-in-poplar-ca-rojas-organizers
Que Viva! Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM
Salinas Farm Workers, The UFWA And The Filipino Farmworkers In The 1930’s
https://youtu.be/GT0U9dGwJpI
Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov With Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/ZuVDgT9GDlY
Delano Manongs
https://www.pbssocal.org/shows/kvie-viewfinder/episodes/kvie-viewfinder-delano-manongs
For More Info:
Amado Khaya Initiative
https://amadokhaya.org
Albert M. Rojas Foundation
https://albermrojasfundation.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/XzeiYmHb5sM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network