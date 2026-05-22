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California Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers Racial Justice

Uncovering the Legacy of California Filipino Farmworkers with Dr. Robyn Magalit Rodriquez

by LVP
Fri, May 22, 2026 8:24AM
The history of Filipino farmworker organizing on the West Coast and in California was critical in the formation of the UFW. Dr. Robyn Magalit Rodriquez talks about this history and also the struggle to get this history out in the UC system. She also discusses the role of imperialism and capitalist politics that pits workers against workers and the role of imperialism in creating mass migration to the US.
Farmworker organizer Larry Itliong on the picket line
original image (3800x2352)
The revelations of abuse by Cesar Chavez in the UFWA has also raised the questions of what
happened to the union that this would go on for decades. We interview Dr. Robin Magalit
Rodriquez who was a professor at UC Davis and set up the Huelga Archives and is now with
Amadok Haya Initiative.

She discusses the history of Filipino working class organizing on the West Coast and the roles
of Larry Itliong and Philp Veracruz who organized major agricultural strikes.

Rodriquez also discusses the fight to get the history out and the role of UC management and capitalist regents appointed by the Governor who represent agribusiness.

She also talks about the different perspectives and strategy of these militant and left trade union leaders who saw class struggle as a successful way of building collective power.

This interview was done on 5/21/26

Additional Media:

Lessons Of Farmworker History, Class Struggle, Organizing & The Present Crisis In The UFW
https://youtu.be/g-sRaGyHOB4

Al Rojas Of LCLAA Sacramento On Immigration Bill S 744, Democracy & The AFL-CIO Convention
https://youtu.be/dQcxABeHzr0

The Life & Struggle Of UFWA Founder Al Rojas: Presentations At 2022 Oral History Ass LA Meeting
https://youtu.be/rXvFQT3LJ0E

Cesar Chavez at 95: Debunking the Myth
https://cosmonautmag.com/2022/03/cesar-chavez-at-95-debunking-the-myth/

WW 10-28-21 UFWA Farmworker Organizers Struggle In Poplar, CA With Desiree Rojas
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/10-28-21-ufwa-farmworker-organizers-struggle-in-poplar-ca-rojas-organizers

Que Viva! Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/2-rMx1iuazM

Salinas Farm Workers, The UFWA And The Filipino Farmworkers In The 1930’s
https://youtu.be/GT0U9dGwJpI

Farm Workers Deaths &The UFWA "Partnerships" with the Growers & The Gov With Al Rojas
https://youtu.be/ZuVDgT9GDlY

Delano Manongs
https://www.pbssocal.org/shows/kvie-viewfinder/episodes/kvie-viewfinder-delano-manongs
For More Info:
Amado Khaya Initiative
https://amadokhaya.org
Albert M. Rojas Foundation
https://albermrojasfundation.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/XzeiYmHb5sM
§UFWA Leader Philp Veracruz Was A Critical Organizer In Formation of UFW
by LVP
Fri, May 22, 2026 8:24AM
veracruz_philip_color.jpeg
Philip Veracruz with Larry Itliong was a key leader in the formation of the UFW. These union leaders were opposed to the bureaucratization and the reshaping of the UFW into a union around Chavez and not building a democratic militant class struggle union.
https://youtu.be/XzeiYmHb5sM
§The Use Of "Guest Workers" By The Agricultural Owners Has Been Opposed By the UFW
by LVP
Fri, May 22, 2026 8:24AM
sm_ufwa_no_guest_workers.jpg
original image (10940x3788)
The racist US capitalist agricultural bosses and owners with the support of the Democrats and Republicans has used the "guest worker" program to exploit workers mostly from Central and Latin America in the US without full rights as workers.
https://youtu.be/XzeiYmHb5sM
§Farmworker Children In The Fields
by LVP
Fri, May 22, 2026 8:24AM
Farmworker Children Continue To Be Used In Farm Labor
The struggle for unionization and farmworker rights and the formation of a strong democratic union are very much connected. During Covid many farmworkers were not educated or protected and lack of unionization contributed to the dangers that they face on the job.
https://youtu.be/XzeiYmHb5sM
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