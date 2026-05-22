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View events for the week of 6/6/2026
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

Seaside Workshop: Self Care in Chaotic Times

Flyer for Self Care Workshop, Sat, June 6, 10am-1pm at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center in Seaside
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Date:
Saturday, June 06, 2026
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd.Seaside, CA
Take a pause. Breathe. Refill your cup. Join us for Self Care In Chaotic Times, a restorative workshop with Trish Nelson and Natascha Bruckner.

In times that feel overwhelming, caring for ourselves and one another becomes essential.

Saturday, June 6, 2026
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, CA
RSVP at https://selfcarechaotictimes.eventbrite.com/

Learn to:
• Commit to practicing self-care
• Calm strong emotions
• Re-frame instead of blame
• Begin anew from compassion
• Explore, sing, write, and transform within Sacred Community

Suggested donation: $15–35, payable at the door.
No one turned away.

Please dress comfortably, bring a notebook, and an item for the community altar.

About the Facilitators:

Trish Nelson is an energetic healer, teacher, and writer deeply influenced by Venerable Thich Nhat Hanh. She participated in the Great Requiem Ceremonies to Transform Wounds of War in Vietnam in 2007 and has facilitated many workshops. Her passion is to share tools to help people navigate these difficult times with presence, health, and vision.

Natascha Bruckner is a Dharma teacher in Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh’s lineage. She helps facilitate a meditation group in Santa Cruz and a meditation program with incarcerated men at the Soledad Correctional Training Facility.

Come nourish your spirit in a supportive community.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/self-care-in-...
Added to the calendar on Fri, May 22, 2026 1:03AM
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