Joe Rivano Barros: Mission Local’s Growth Across San Francisco

Date:

Sunday, June 14, 2026

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

Mission Local is a bilingual local independent media site that was launched in 2008 to cover the

under-served Mission District with “hyper local” reporting on topics not covered by corporate

media. It has recently expanded its scope to the Bayview, Tenderloin, Richmond and Sunset

neighborhoods It writes stories that are in-depth, multi-faceted, and often issue-oriented. It has

covered topics of interest to the Latino community such as gentrification. In this talk we will hear

about recent stories relating to city government and money in elections.



Joe Rivano Barros is the Executive Editor at Mission Local. He is an award-winning journalist

whose coverage focuses on politics, campaign finance, Silicon Valley, and criminal justice. He

received a B.A. at Stanford University for political science in 2014. He was born in Sweden,

grew up in Chile, and moved to Oakland when he was eight. You can reach him on Signal

@jrivanob.99.