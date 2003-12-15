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From the Open-Publishing Calendar
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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 6/14/2026
San Francisco Government & Elections Immigrant Rights Media Activism & Independent Media

Joe Rivano Barros: Mission Local’s Growth Across San Francisco

Joe Rivano Barros: Mission Local’s Growth Across San Francisco
Download PDF (415.5KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, June 14, 2026
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/96895011217?pwd=J22f5dbC1vKq2Fdln1mQVN0R9VuZIj.1
Meeting ID: 968 9501 1217 Passcode: 623411
Email contact: forum [at] uusf.org and humanrights@u
Mission Local is a bilingual local independent media site that was launched in 2008 to cover the
under-served Mission District with “hyper local” reporting on topics not covered by corporate
media. It has recently expanded its scope to the Bayview, Tenderloin, Richmond and Sunset
neighborhoods It writes stories that are in-depth, multi-faceted, and often issue-oriented. It has
covered topics of interest to the Latino community such as gentrification. In this talk we will hear
about recent stories relating to city government and money in elections.

Joe Rivano Barros is the Executive Editor at Mission Local. He is an award-winning journalist
whose coverage focuses on politics, campaign finance, Silicon Valley, and criminal justice. He
received a B.A. at Stanford University for political science in 2014. He was born in Sweden,
grew up in Chile, and moved to Oakland when he was eight. You can reach him on Signal
@jrivanob.99.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 21, 2026 10:28PM
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