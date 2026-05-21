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The Donroe Doctrine & Aggression Against Latin America / Fundraiser for Cuba
Date:
Saturday, May 30, 2026
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Task Force on the Americas
Location Details:
La Pena Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
Guest Speakers:
Prof Angela Marino on VENEZUELA
Dan Kovalik on COLOMBIA
Gloria La Riva on CUBA.
This is a fundraiser for medical aid to Cuba.
Suggested donation $10.
Prof Angela Marino on VENEZUELA
Dan Kovalik on COLOMBIA
Gloria La Riva on CUBA.
This is a fundraiser for medical aid to Cuba.
Suggested donation $10.
For more information: https://taskforceamericas.org/saturday-may...
Added to the calendar on Thu, May 21, 2026 4:09PM
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