From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

The Donroe Doctrine & Aggression Against Latin America / Fundraiser for Cuba

Date:

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Task Force on the Americas

Location Details:

La Pena Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley

Guest Speakers:

Prof Angela Marino on VENEZUELA

Dan Kovalik on COLOMBIA

Gloria La Riva on CUBA.

This is a fundraiser for medical aid to Cuba.

Suggested donation $10.