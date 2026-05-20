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Americas International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Brazilian Oil Workers Demand that Lula & Brazil Break the US Oil Blockade of Cuba

by LVP
Wed, May 20, 2026 4:56PM
Brazilian oil workers unions are demanding that Brazil and Lula break the US imposed oil embargo on Cuba. They have rallied at the headquarters of Petrobras to end the oil blockade
Brazilian president has previously supported the right of Cuba to exist now he is refusing to break the US oil blockade
The Brazilian largest oil workers union has called for Lula and the Brazilian government to break the US oil blockade of Cuba and send Brazilian oil to Cuba.

The National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP) members and supporters of Cuba rallied on February 26, 2026 at the headquarters of the state owned oil company Petrobras.

They demanded that the company send oil shipments to Cuba and break the blockade.

They are continuing the campaign against the US efforts to re-colonize the country under direct US control. Fabio Bosco with the Brazilian trade union federation Conlutas talks about this development and the deadly threat to the Cuban workers and people.

This interview was done on 5/19/26

Additional Media:

Stop The Blockade Of Cuba! Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula Break US Oil Blockade Of Oil To Cuba
https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_eZSMpG5wbQ
§Brazil's Largest Oil Workers Union Has Called On Lula To Break The Blockade
by LVP
Wed, May 20, 2026 4:56PM
brazil_union_cuba_oil.jpeg
The largest oil workers union in Brazil has called on the government and Lula to break the US criminal oil blockade of Cuba that is killing and creating a catastrophic crisis for the workers and people of Cuba
https://youtu.be/_eZSMpG5wbQ
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