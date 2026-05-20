STOP Strangling Cuba! Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade Rally At Brazilian Consulate

Date:

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

UFCLP.org

Location Details:

Brazilian Consulate

300 Montgomery St.

San Francisco

STOP Strangling Cuba-Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade 5/26/26 RALLY TO BREAK THE OIL Blockade Of Cuba Lula & Brazilian Government Send Oil To Cuba NOW!



Tuesday July 26, 2026 1:00 PM Brazilian Consulate 300 Montgomery St. San Francisco



The criminal economic blockade of Cuba by the United States is aimed at crushing the people of Cuba and recolonizing the country for the billionaires and former Cuban capitalists.



Hunger and death in Cuba is a direct result of Trump and the US war on Cuba.



In Brazil, Oil workers who are members of National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP) rallied on February 26, 2026 at the headquarters of the state owned oil company Petrobras to demand that the company send oil shipments to Cuba and break the blockade. It is time for Brazil and the Lula government to call a halt to this US imperialist blockade of Cuba and for Brazil to immediately ship the oil.



Join The Rally Action At San Francisco Brazilian Consulate At 300 Montgmery St. SF Initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party www.ufclp.org info@ufclp.org



5/26/26 SF Rally Break The Oil Blockade Of Cuba-Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula & Brazil Send Oil To Cuba Brazilian Oil Workers Demand That Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade Of Cuba: Stop US War On Cuba https://youtu.be/_eZSMpG5wbQ



The Brazilian largest oil workers union has called for Lula and the Brazilian government to break the US oil blockade of Cuba and send Brazilian oil to Cuba.



The National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP) members and supporters of Cuba rallied on February 26, 2026 at the headquarters of the state owned oil company Petrobras.



They demanded that the company send oil shipments to Cuba and break the blockade. They are continuing the campaign against the US efforts to re-colonize the country under direct US control.



Fabio Bosco with the Brazilian trade union federation Conlutas talks about this development and the threat to the Cuban workers and people. This interview was done on 5/19/26



Additional Media: Stop The Blockade Of Cuba! Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula Break US Oil Blockade Of Oil To Cuba https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A



Production of Labor Video Project www.labormedia.net