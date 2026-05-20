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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/26/2026
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

STOP Strangling Cuba! Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade Rally At Brazilian Consulate

Brazilian Oil Workers Are Demanding That Brazil Send Oil To Cuba
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP.org
Location Details:
Brazilian Consulate
300 Montgomery St.
San Francisco
STOP Strangling Cuba-Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade 5/26/26 RALLY TO BREAK THE OIL Blockade Of Cuba Lula & Brazilian Government Send Oil To Cuba NOW!

Tuesday July 26, 2026 1:00 PM Brazilian Consulate 300 Montgomery St. San Francisco

The criminal economic blockade of Cuba by the United States is aimed at crushing the people of Cuba and recolonizing the country for the billionaires and former Cuban capitalists.

Hunger and death in Cuba is a direct result of Trump and the US war on Cuba.

In Brazil, Oil workers who are members of National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP) rallied on February 26, 2026 at the headquarters of the state owned oil company Petrobras to demand that the company send oil shipments to Cuba and break the blockade. It is time for Brazil and the Lula government to call a halt to this US imperialist blockade of Cuba and for Brazil to immediately ship the oil.

Join The Rally Action At San Francisco Brazilian Consulate At 300 Montgmery St. SF Initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party www.ufclp.org info@ufclp.org

5/26/26 SF Rally Break The Oil Blockade Of Cuba-Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula & Brazil Send Oil To Cuba Brazilian Oil Workers Demand That Lula & Brazil Break The Oil Blockade Of Cuba: Stop US War On Cuba https://youtu.be/_eZSMpG5wbQ

The Brazilian largest oil workers union has called for Lula and the Brazilian government to break the US oil blockade of Cuba and send Brazilian oil to Cuba.

The National Federation of Oil Workers (FNP) members and supporters of Cuba rallied on February 26, 2026 at the headquarters of the state owned oil company Petrobras.

They demanded that the company send oil shipments to Cuba and break the blockade. They are continuing the campaign against the US efforts to re-colonize the country under direct US control.

Fabio Bosco with the Brazilian trade union federation Conlutas talks about this development and the threat to the Cuban workers and people. This interview was done on 5/19/26

Additional Media: Stop The Blockade Of Cuba! Brazilian Oil Workers Demand Lula Break US Oil Blockade Of Oil To Cuba https://youtu.be/CnQ25qBxN0A

Production of Labor Video Project www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_eZSMpG5wbQ
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 20, 2026 1:55PM
§Rally At Brazilian Petrobras HQ To Demand That Brazil Send oil To Cuba
by UFCLP.org
Wed, May 20, 2026 1:55PM
sm_brazil_oil_workers_demand_oil_for_cuba.jpg
original image (2691x2876)
Brazilian Oil Workers and supporters of Cuba rallied at the headquarters of Petrobras that Brazil and Lula break the oil blockade of Cuba by the US and send oil to stop the strangulation.
https://youtu.be/_eZSMpG5wbQ
§Rally At Brazilian Consulate To Break The US Oil Blockade of Cuba
by UFCLP.org
Wed, May 20, 2026 1:55PM
sm_5-26-26-cuba-brazil-half.jpg
original image (396x612)
The US is strangling the Cuban people and the country with the criminal blockade. Brazilian oil workers have called on Brazil and Lula to send oil to Cuba and there will be a rally at the Brazilian consulate to support this demand.
https://youtu.be/_eZSMpG5wbQ
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