[5/20 Press Conference: Solidarity with Adelanto Hunger Strikers]Time: Wed 5/20, 7am PDTZoom link: bit.ly/May20AdelantoStrikeJoin the Defend Migrants Alliance SoCal this Wed 5/20 at 7am PT for a virtual press conference in solidarity with migrants at Adelanto Desert View Annex who have just launched a hunger strike and economic boycott in response to inhumane conditions.Hear from affected families, faith leaders, lawyers, and community organizations on the conditions inside Adelanto and the demands of the Adelanto hunger strikers in their calls for due process, bond reform, improved conditions, adequate medical and mental health care, nutritious food, accountability for deaths, the right to organize and communicate, and to Shut Down Adelanto!Sponsoring organizations: Defend Migrants Alliance & Tanggol Migrante Movement, Shut Down Adelanto Coalition, ACLU SoCal, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, ICIJ, CLUE, Strength Based Community Change, No Camps California, NELA Alliance for Democracy, American Party of LaborEmail for more info: