top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/20/2026
California Immigrant Rights

Press conference: Adelanto ICE detention hunger strike

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Defend Migrants Alliance
Location Details:
Zoom:
http://bit.ly/May20AdelantoStrike
[5/20 Press Conference: Solidarity with Adelanto Hunger Strikers]

Time: Wed 5/20, 7am PDT
Zoom link: bit.ly/May20AdelantoStrike

Join the Defend Migrants Alliance SoCal this Wed 5/20 at 7am PT for a virtual press conference in solidarity with migrants at Adelanto Desert View Annex who have just launched a hunger strike and economic boycott in response to inhumane conditions.

Hear from affected families, faith leaders, lawyers, and community organizations on the conditions inside Adelanto and the demands of the Adelanto hunger strikers in their calls for due process, bond reform, improved conditions, adequate medical and mental health care, nutritious food, accountability for deaths, the right to organize and communicate, and to Shut Down Adelanto!

Sponsoring organizations: Defend Migrants Alliance & Tanggol Migrante Movement, Shut Down Adelanto Coalition, ACLU SoCal, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, ICIJ, CLUE, Strength Based Community Change, No Camps California, NELA Alliance for Democracy, American Party of Labor

Email for more info:
jmcabrera [at] chirla.org
For more information: https://linktr.ee/defendmigrantsalliance
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 20, 2026 12:13AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code