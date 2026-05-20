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Indybay Feature
Press conference: Adelanto ICE detention hunger strike
Date:
Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Defend Migrants Alliance
Location Details:
[5/20 Press Conference: Solidarity with Adelanto Hunger Strikers]
Time: Wed 5/20, 7am PDT
Zoom link: bit.ly/May20AdelantoStrike
Join the Defend Migrants Alliance SoCal this Wed 5/20 at 7am PT for a virtual press conference in solidarity with migrants at Adelanto Desert View Annex who have just launched a hunger strike and economic boycott in response to inhumane conditions.
Hear from affected families, faith leaders, lawyers, and community organizations on the conditions inside Adelanto and the demands of the Adelanto hunger strikers in their calls for due process, bond reform, improved conditions, adequate medical and mental health care, nutritious food, accountability for deaths, the right to organize and communicate, and to Shut Down Adelanto!
Sponsoring organizations: Defend Migrants Alliance & Tanggol Migrante Movement, Shut Down Adelanto Coalition, ACLU SoCal, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, ICIJ, CLUE, Strength Based Community Change, No Camps California, NELA Alliance for Democracy, American Party of Labor
Email for more info:
jmcabrera [at] chirla.org
Time: Wed 5/20, 7am PDT
Zoom link: bit.ly/May20AdelantoStrike
Join the Defend Migrants Alliance SoCal this Wed 5/20 at 7am PT for a virtual press conference in solidarity with migrants at Adelanto Desert View Annex who have just launched a hunger strike and economic boycott in response to inhumane conditions.
Hear from affected families, faith leaders, lawyers, and community organizations on the conditions inside Adelanto and the demands of the Adelanto hunger strikers in their calls for due process, bond reform, improved conditions, adequate medical and mental health care, nutritious food, accountability for deaths, the right to organize and communicate, and to Shut Down Adelanto!
Sponsoring organizations: Defend Migrants Alliance & Tanggol Migrante Movement, Shut Down Adelanto Coalition, ACLU SoCal, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, ICIJ, CLUE, Strength Based Community Change, No Camps California, NELA Alliance for Democracy, American Party of Labor
Email for more info:
jmcabrera [at] chirla.org
For more information: https://linktr.ee/defendmigrantsalliance
Added to the calendar on Wed, May 20, 2026 12:13AM
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