The Canadian Labour Congress at their 2026 convention after a struggle ended their relationship with the Israeli Zionists corporate trade union the Histadrut. Hassan Husseini with Labour For Palestine made a report to the Labor For Palestine committee.

The Canadian Labour Congress at their 2026 convention after a struggle against the bureaucracy and Zionists voted to break relations with the Israel corporate Zionist trade union the Histadrut.Hassan Husseini who is a unionist and with the Canadian Labour For Palestine committee reported on how this successful struggle took place at the convention. The AFL-CIO continues to support the Histadrut. He made this report at a meeting of Labor For Palestine on 5/16/26.Additional Media:Will the CLC Finally Break from its Support for Israel and its Histadrut Federation?The Histadrut and Israel’s Settler Colonial Project I PalestineFor More Info:Production Of Labor Video Project