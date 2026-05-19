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Canada CLC Breaks with Zionist Histadrut at Their 2026 Congress
The Canadian Labour Congress at their 2026 convention after a struggle ended their relationship with the Israeli Zionists corporate trade union the Histadrut. Hassan Husseini with Labour For Palestine made a report to the Labor For Palestine committee.
The Canadian Labour Congress at their 2026 convention after a struggle against the bureaucracy and Zionists voted to break relations with the Israel corporate Zionist trade union the Histadrut.
Hassan Husseini who is a unionist and with the Canadian Labour For Palestine committee reported on how this successful struggle took place at the convention. The AFL-CIO continues to support the Histadrut. He made this report at a meeting of Labor For Palestine on 5/16/26.
Additional Media:
Will the CLC Finally Break from its Support for Israel and its Histadrut Federation?
https://socialistproject.ca/2026/05/will-the-clc-finally-break-from-its-support-for-israel-and-histadrut-federation/
The Histadrut and Israel’s Settler Colonial Project I Palestine
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/60a67a28de98fd0f5ab376ec/t/69435dfed08c6d26344bfd18/1766022654688/Histadrut+Background+Doc+L4P+December+2025.pdf
For More Info:
http://www.labourforpalestine.com
https://laborforpalestine.net
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Hassan Husseini who is a unionist and with the Canadian Labour For Palestine committee reported on how this successful struggle took place at the convention. The AFL-CIO continues to support the Histadrut. He made this report at a meeting of Labor For Palestine on 5/16/26.
Additional Media:
Will the CLC Finally Break from its Support for Israel and its Histadrut Federation?
https://socialistproject.ca/2026/05/will-the-clc-finally-break-from-its-support-for-israel-and-histadrut-federation/
The Histadrut and Israel’s Settler Colonial Project I Palestine
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/60a67a28de98fd0f5ab376ec/t/69435dfed08c6d26344bfd18/1766022654688/Histadrut+Background+Doc+L4P+December+2025.pdf
For More Info:
http://www.labourforpalestine.com
https://laborforpalestine.net
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/cklTyG3M0YI
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Delegates at the CLC voted overwhelmingly in support breaking with Histadrut
Wed, May 20, 2026 4:47PM
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