Jury Dismisses All Claims in Elon Musk's Lawsuit against OpenAI by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows

On May 18, jurors in Oakland CA reached a verdict in less than two hours on a federal lawsuit brought by Elon Musk against OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman, and president Greg Brockman. Musk, founder of xAI, accused OpenAI of moving from its not-for-profit origins to a profit-making model. Musk lost ... and protesters at the xAI headquarters in Palo Alto delighted in calling Musk a loser the same day.

Photos by Ed Ebert, ProBonoPhoto

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Activists in the Tesla Takedown campaign say they always intended to expand beyond protests at the company's showrooms. True to their word, they have taken their demonstrations to Tesla's headquarters in Austin, the engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, and the wildly unpopular Tesla Diner on Santa Monica Blvd in LA.



On May 18, the same day a federal jury unanimously ruled that Elon Musk waited too long to bring his lawsuit against OpenAI and its top executives, demonstrators took their protest to yet another location, the headquarters of Musk's AI firm xAI.



A reel on social media shows police casually walking by the peaceful but loud protesters, whose visuals included an giant inflatable Elon Musk giving a Nazi salute and an even larger "Elon Sucks" inflatable of the kind seen at store grand openings.



Demonstrators chanted "Elon lost what a loser" through bullhorns aimed in the direction of the building while cyber trucks one by one headed out of the parking lot from about 5:30pm. Motorists on busy Page Mill Rd. honked with approval at a large banner that read as did an email from Jeffrey Epstein to Musk: "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?"



Participating were demonstrators from The Wolves, The Raging Grannies, and the Tesla Takedown crew from Sunnyvale.

