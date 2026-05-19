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Jury Dismisses All Claims in Elon Musk's Lawsuit against OpenAI

by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows
Tue, May 19, 2026 2:34AM
On May 18, jurors in Oakland CA reached a verdict in less than two hours on a federal lawsuit brought by Elon Musk against OpenAI, its CEO Sam Altman, and president Greg Brockman. Musk, founder of xAI, accused OpenAI of moving from its not-for-profit origins to a profit-making model. Musk lost ... and protesters at the xAI headquarters in Palo Alto delighted in calling Musk a loser the same day.
On May 18, jurors in Oakland CA reached a verdict in less than two hours on a federal lawsuit brought by Elon Musk against OpenAI, its CE...
original image (4464x3333)
Photos by Ed Ebert, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Activists in the Tesla Takedown campaign say they always intended to expand beyond protests at the company's showrooms. True to their word, they have taken their demonstrations to Tesla's headquarters in Austin, the engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, and the wildly unpopular Tesla Diner on Santa Monica Blvd in LA.

On May 18, the same day a federal jury unanimously ruled that Elon Musk waited too long to bring his lawsuit against OpenAI and its top executives, demonstrators took their protest to yet another location, the headquarters of Musk's AI firm xAI.

A reel on social media shows police casually walking by the peaceful but loud protesters, whose visuals included an giant inflatable Elon Musk giving a Nazi salute and an even larger "Elon Sucks" inflatable of the kind seen at store grand openings.

Demonstrators chanted "Elon lost what a loser" through bullhorns aimed in the direction of the building while cyber trucks one by one headed out of the parking lot from about 5:30pm. Motorists on busy Page Mill Rd. honked with approval at a large banner that read as did an email from Jeffrey Epstein to Musk: "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?"

Participating were demonstrators from The Wolves, The Raging Grannies, and the Tesla Takedown crew from Sunnyvale.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgKG71ssn5/
§Uprighting Elon Inflatable
by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows
Tue, May 19, 2026 2:34AM
sm_indy_1_elon.jpg
original image (4717x3207)
Raging Grannies held parasols
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgKG71ssn5/
§Elon salutes
by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows
Tue, May 19, 2026 2:34AM
sm_indy2_elon.jpg
original image (3607x4926)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgKG71ssn5/
§Jeffrey Epstein email banner
by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows
Tue, May 19, 2026 2:34AM
sm_indy_4_elon.jpg
original image (4647x2421)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgKG71ssn5/
§Face off with company security
by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows
Tue, May 19, 2026 2:34AM
sm_indy_5_elon.jpg
original image (4726x3534)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgKG71ssn5/
§Chanting through bullhorns
by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows
Tue, May 19, 2026 2:34AM
sm_indy_6_elon.jpg
original image (3045x4080)
All it takes is one Wolf and one Raging Granny to make a lot of noise
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgKG71ssn5/
§Busy Page Mill Rd.
by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows
Tue, May 19, 2026 2:34AM
sm_busy_page_mill_elon.jpg
original image (5568x3151)
Many honks of approval
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgKG71ssn5/
§Reflection in the building where the evil happens
by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows
Tue, May 19, 2026 2:34AM
sm_indy_7_elon.jpg
original image (3116x3166)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgKG71ssn5/
§Raging Grannies with banner
by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows
Tue, May 19, 2026 2:34AM
sm_elonsucks_mbwa_mag.jpg
original image (3394x3237)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgKG71ssn5/
§It's a wrap
by Protest at xAI Headquarters Follows
Tue, May 19, 2026 2:34AM
sm_indy_its_a_wrap_elon.jpg
original image (3452x4754)
https://www.instagram.com/p/DYgKG71ssn5/
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