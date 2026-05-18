From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
AI Tech Billionaires Attacked At Musk Altman Trial
Opponents of AI and labor activists fighting for $30 an hour rallied at the Musk Altman trial on the day of the verdict and talked about the role of these techno billionaires.
Workers and opponents of AI spoke out and protested at the Elon Musk Sam Altman trial at the final day. They discussed the role of AI and theft of intellectual property by these AI techno fascists.Also labor activists are working to get $30 an hour in the East Bay and Fremont where the Musk Tesla plant is located. They reported that Tesla workers are also paid less than $30 an hour.
Musk's lawyer claimed that Musk was fight for the people of the US and trying to protect non-profits and tax payers. This event took place on 5/18/26
Additional Media:
NUHW Clinical Kaiser Therapist OnThe Musk Altman Trial: AI Threatens All Workers & Our Patients
https://youtu.be/SudNciVgAKE
Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE
AI Are Privacy Rights Dead, Advent Nurse HIPAA Records Used To Terminate
https://www.aigovernanceforhr.com/p/womans-talkspace-therapy-sessions
Kaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses United UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs At Oakland Kaiser
https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U
Kaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union Busting
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Musk's lawyer claimed that Musk was fight for the people of the US and trying to protect non-profits and tax payers. This event took place on 5/18/26
Additional Media:
NUHW Clinical Kaiser Therapist OnThe Musk Altman Trial: AI Threatens All Workers & Our Patients
https://youtu.be/SudNciVgAKE
Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE
AI Are Privacy Rights Dead, Advent Nurse HIPAA Records Used To Terminate
https://www.aigovernanceforhr.com/p/womans-talkspace-therapy-sessions
Kaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses United UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs At Oakland Kaiser
https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U
Kaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union Busting
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/
SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps
Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA
Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/xIU2BzBI_Zs
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network