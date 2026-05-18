Opponents of AI and labor activists fighting for $30 an hour rallied at the Musk Altman trial on the day of the verdict and talked about the role of these techno billionaires.

Workers and opponents of AI spoke out and protested at the Elon Musk Sam Altman trial at the final day. They discussed the role of AI and theft of intellectual property by these AI techno fascists.Also labor activists are working to get $30 an hour in the East Bay and Fremont where the Musk Tesla plant is located. They reported that Tesla workers are also paid less than $30 an hour.Musk's lawyer claimed that Musk was fight for the people of the US and trying to protect non-profits and tax payers. This event took place on 5/18/26Additional Media:NUHW Clinical Kaiser Therapist OnThe Musk Altman Trial: AI Threatens All Workers & Our PatientsChat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-MorrisAI Are Privacy Rights Dead, Advent Nurse HIPAA Records Used To TerminateKaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses United UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs At Oakland KaiserKaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union BustingChildren’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut planNo More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & CompensationKaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health servicesMLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide CareKaiser still in denial over patient suicidesSEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SFDon't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day StrikeKaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!Production Of Labor Video Project