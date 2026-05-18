top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay Labor & Workers

AI Tech Billionaires Attacked At Musk Altman Trial

by LVPSF
Mon, May 18, 2026 10:52PM
Opponents of AI and labor activists fighting for $30 an hour rallied at the Musk Altman trial on the day of the verdict and talked about the role of these techno billionaires.
Rally In Front Of Federal Court House Where Musk Altman Trial Was Held
original image (4032x3024)
Workers and opponents of AI spoke out and protested at the Elon Musk Sam Altman trial at the final day. They discussed the role of AI and theft of intellectual property by these AI techno fascists.Also labor activists are working to get $30 an hour in the East Bay and Fremont where the Musk Tesla plant is located. They reported that Tesla workers are also paid less than $30 an hour.
Musk's lawyer claimed that Musk was fight for the people of the US and trying to protect non-profits and tax payers. This event took place on 5/18/26

Additional Media:

NUHW Clinical Kaiser Therapist OnThe Musk Altman Trial: AI Threatens All Workers & Our Patients
https://youtu.be/SudNciVgAKE

Chat Bots, AI, Healthcare, Profiteering & Patients With NUHW Kaiser LCSW Ilana Marcucci-Morris
https://youtu.be/j0CIif4HHDE

AI Are Privacy Rights Dead, Advent Nurse HIPAA Records Used To Terminate
https://www.aigovernanceforhr.com/p/womans-talkspace-therapy-sessions

Kaiser NUHW Mental Health Clinicians & CNA NNU Nurses United UFLP Strike Over AI & Layoffs At Oakland Kaiser
https://youtu.be/6EB0yqOVo_U

Kaiser Oakland UNAC/UHCP Healthcare Workers Strike For Staffing & Wages & Against Union Busting
https://youtu.be/lBrqkNI0kkQ

Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/xIU2BzBI_Zs
§Musk and Altman Fighting Over Trillions of Dollars While Workers Can't Afford Gas
by LVPSF
Mon, May 18, 2026 10:52PM
sm_img_5150_3.jpg
original image (3004x1279)
The Musk Altman feud according to the speakers is not about what workers need but getting more control of AI to make trillions more.
https://youtu.be/xIU2BzBI_Zs
§Cookies Handed Out By Campaign For $30 An Hour Campaign
by LVPSF
Mon, May 18, 2026 10:52PM
sm_altman_musk_cookies.jpg
original image (2043x2893)
Organizers For $30 an hour handed out cookies.
https://youtu.be/xIU2BzBI_Zs
§I Am The Asshole
by LVPSF
Mon, May 18, 2026 10:52PM
sm_musk._am_i_the_asshole.jpg
original image (3236x3023)
Musk who is the richest person in the world wants more wealth and control of the world.
https://youtu.be/xIU2BzBI_Zs
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2026 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code