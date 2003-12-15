Keeping Your Tax Dollar Local and Out of Hands of Private Profits

Date:

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Public Bank East Bay

Email:

Location Details:

Oakland Firefighters Union Hall

369 15th St, Oakland CA



Across the country, people are rethinking who our financial system actually serves.



What could our communities build if more of our money stayed local?



Join neighbors for food, connection, and a community-led discussion about how a public bank will help strengthen the East Bay.



Your thoughts and ideas are an important part of the discussion and how this movement continues to grow.

