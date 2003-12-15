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Indybay Feature
Keeping Your Tax Dollar Local and Out of Hands of Private Profits
Date:
Thursday, May 28, 2026
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Public Bank East Bay
Email:
Location Details:
Oakland Firefighters Union Hall
369 15th St, Oakland CA
369 15th St, Oakland CA
Across the country, people are rethinking who our financial system actually serves.
What could our communities build if more of our money stayed local?
Join neighbors for food, connection, and a community-led discussion about how a public bank will help strengthen the East Bay.
Your thoughts and ideas are an important part of the discussion and how this movement continues to grow.
What could our communities build if more of our money stayed local?
Join neighbors for food, connection, and a community-led discussion about how a public bank will help strengthen the East Bay.
Your thoughts and ideas are an important part of the discussion and how this movement continues to grow.
For more information: https://www.tinyurl.com/pbebmayevent
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 18, 2026 4:32PM
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