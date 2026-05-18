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Little Singer — Dinétah (Arizona), Santa Cruz Film Premiere
Date:
Friday, May 22, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Resource Center for Nonviolence
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
612 Ocean Street
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Doors open at 6 PM. Film begins at 6:30 PM.
About the film:
Amidst the wide horizons of Diné land, the legacy of historical trauma echoes through generations. At the center, a medicine man and a small school, where grief and resilience meet in song, teaching, and k’é (kinship). Little Singer is rooted in the land; carrying the vision and medicine of k’é for those yet to come. View the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaMhG3EVxmc
We invite you to the theatrical screening of SAND's new film, Little Singer. This is a rare opportunity to experience the film in community, on a big screen and share a conversation with the film directors.
Everyone is welcome. Complimentary tickets are available to ensure no one is turned away for lack of funds.
Ticket sales support both RCNV and SAND’s vital work, and 50% of proceeds after film production costs directly fund Indigenous-led initiatives in the featured communities.
Content Advisory & Our Commitment to Care:
The films in this series honor the profound resilience of Indigenous cultures while addressing the brutal legacies of colonization. They may include references to physical and sexual violence, substance abuse, and intergenerational trauma. We acknowledge that this content can be deeply impactful, especially for those with lived or inherited experiences of such trauma.
To foster a respectful environment for all attendees, we will share clear Community Agreements at each screening. These include guidelines on privacy, consent, respectful sharing, and the right to exit and re-enter the space as needed. Our goal is to create a container where learning and reflection can happen with care for everyone's well-being.
For 50 years, the Resource Center for Nonviolence (RCNV) has equipped our community with tools to build a just and peaceful world. We’re proud to collaborate with Science and Nonduality (SAND)—an organization exploring our interconnectedness and humanity’s place within the web of life—to host the Santa Cruz Premieres of the Wisdom of the Ancestors film series. These films hold transformative power, and we believe viewing and contemplating them together can help disrupt cycles of violence and nurture Beloved Community.
About the film:
Amidst the wide horizons of Diné land, the legacy of historical trauma echoes through generations. At the center, a medicine man and a small school, where grief and resilience meet in song, teaching, and k’é (kinship). Little Singer is rooted in the land; carrying the vision and medicine of k’é for those yet to come. View the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaMhG3EVxmc
We invite you to the theatrical screening of SAND's new film, Little Singer. This is a rare opportunity to experience the film in community, on a big screen and share a conversation with the film directors.
Everyone is welcome. Complimentary tickets are available to ensure no one is turned away for lack of funds.
Ticket sales support both RCNV and SAND’s vital work, and 50% of proceeds after film production costs directly fund Indigenous-led initiatives in the featured communities.
Content Advisory & Our Commitment to Care:
The films in this series honor the profound resilience of Indigenous cultures while addressing the brutal legacies of colonization. They may include references to physical and sexual violence, substance abuse, and intergenerational trauma. We acknowledge that this content can be deeply impactful, especially for those with lived or inherited experiences of such trauma.
To foster a respectful environment for all attendees, we will share clear Community Agreements at each screening. These include guidelines on privacy, consent, respectful sharing, and the right to exit and re-enter the space as needed. Our goal is to create a container where learning and reflection can happen with care for everyone's well-being.
For 50 years, the Resource Center for Nonviolence (RCNV) has equipped our community with tools to build a just and peaceful world. We’re proud to collaborate with Science and Nonduality (SAND)—an organization exploring our interconnectedness and humanity’s place within the web of life—to host the Santa Cruz Premieres of the Wisdom of the Ancestors film series. These films hold transformative power, and we believe viewing and contemplating them together can help disrupt cycles of violence and nurture Beloved Community.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/little-singer...
Added to the calendar on Mon, May 18, 2026 2:12PM
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