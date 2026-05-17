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Free Benefit Show for HEALPALESTINE.ORG
Date:
Friday, May 29, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Bands & Artists Against Genocide
Email:
Location Details:
San Jose Peace and Justice Center (48 S 7th St., San Jose, CA, 95112)
Join local artists Sinister Moments, Safaa, Sophia Prise, Leo the Wizard, Maq Steez, Drew Dub, DJ Di-¢ent.wav + more to honor Palestinian culture and raise money for the nonprofit HEAL Palestine. Hosted by Know Morals. All proceeds to benefit HEAL Palestine and Gazan families.
For more information: http://BABAG.ORG
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 8:49PM
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