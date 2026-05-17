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Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/29/2026
Palestine South Bay

Free Benefit Show for HEALPALESTINE.ORG

May 29 Benefit Show Fundraiser 6:30 PM @ San Jose Peace & Justice Center
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 29, 2026
Time:
6:30 PM - 11:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Bands & Artists Against Genocide
Email:
Location Details:
San Jose Peace and Justice Center (48 S 7th St., San Jose, CA, 95112)
Join local artists Sinister Moments, Safaa, Sophia Prise, Leo the Wizard, Maq Steez, Drew Dub, DJ Di-¢ent.wav + more to honor Palestinian culture and raise money for the nonprofit HEAL Palestine. Hosted by Know Morals. All proceeds to benefit HEAL Palestine and Gazan families.
For more information: http://BABAG.ORG
Added to the calendar on Sun, May 17, 2026 8:49PM
§
by Bay Area Bands & Artists Against Genocide
Sun, May 17, 2026 8:49PM
Proceeds to benefit HEALPALESTINE.ORG
original image (1080x1080)
http://BABAG.ORG
§
by Bay Area Bands & Artists Against Genocide
Sun, May 17, 2026 8:49PM
Free Show co-sponsored by SJSU Students for Justice in Palestine, San Jose Food Not Bombs, & San Jose Clothing Swap
original image (1080x1080)
http://BABAG.ORG
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