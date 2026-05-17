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Indybay Feature
East Bay Government & Elections

The "Green Voter Guide", published by the Green Party of Alameda County

by Green Party of Alameda County
Sun, May 17, 2026 5:38PM
The Green Party of Alameda County's 12-page voter guide is here: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/gpac_vg_0626.pdf
For a quick summary, please see the "Green Voter Card" copied below.

Please note: Many of the links to websites in the online Voter Guide are “clickable”. Also, for many of the local races you’ll find lots of additional information in the candidates’ completed questionnaires, so we strongly encourage you to read them on our website, at: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/candidate-questionnaires/


"Green Voter Card"

Statewide Offices:

Governor — Butch Ware (write-in, and "fill in the bubble")
Lieutenant Governor — Alice Stek
Secretary of State — Gary N. Blenner
Controller — Meghann Adams
Treasurer — Glenn Turner
Attorney General — Marjorie Mikels
Insurance Commissioner — Eduardo “Lalo” Vargas
Superintendent of Public Instruction — Frank Lara


Federal Offices:

U.S. Representative, District 12 — No Endorsement (please see article)
U.S. Representative, District 14 — Aisha Wahab (recommended, but not endorsed)


District State Offices:

Board of Equalization, District 2 — Sally Lieber (recommended, but not endorsed)
State Senate, District 10 — David Cohen or Anne Kepner (both are recommended, but not endorsed)
State Assembly, District 14 — Mark Rendon
State Assembly, District 18 — Michael Goldstein


Judicial Offices:

Superior Court Judge, Office #13 — Cabral Bonner
Superior Court Judge, Office #19 — No Endorsement, please see article


County Offices:

Superintendent of Schools — Write-in “someone else”
School Board, Area 4 — No Endorsement, please see article
School Board, Area 7 — Don’t vote for Sangeetha Shanbhogue
Supervisor, District 2 — Elisa Marquez, with reservations
Supervisor, District 3 — Write-in “someone else”
District Attorney — Pamela Price


Local Measures:

A — Peralta Community Colleges Parcel Tax — Yes, with standard parcel tax reservations
C — Oakland: Business Tax exemptions — Yes
D — Oakland: Changes to the Police and Fire Retirement System — Yes
E — Oakland: Parcel Tax for safety and homelessness — Yes, with standard parcel tax and other reservations

The full voter guide is here: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/gpac_vg_0626.pdf


The Marin Green Party has endorsed Rose Penelope Yee for Congress -- see: https://www.facebook.com/groups/54809224639/posts/10164344132184640/

The Santa Clara County Greens have endorsed Chris Demers for CA-18 -- see: https://sccgreens.org/politics/sccgreens-endorse-chris-demers-for-ca-18

For San Francisco endorsements, please see: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements/121-june-2026-endorsements

And for Sonoma county endorsements, please see: https://socogreen.org/


For more information: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/wp-content/...
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