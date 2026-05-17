From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The "Green Voter Guide", published by the Green Party of Alameda County
The Green Party of Alameda County's 12-page voter guide is here: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/gpac_vg_0626.pdf
For a quick summary, please see the "Green Voter Card" copied below.
Please note: Many of the links to websites in the online Voter Guide are “clickable”. Also, for many of the local races you’ll find lots of additional information in the candidates’ completed questionnaires, so we strongly encourage you to read them on our website, at: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/candidate-questionnaires/
"Green Voter Card"
Statewide Offices:
Governor — Butch Ware (write-in, and "fill in the bubble")
Lieutenant Governor — Alice Stek
Secretary of State — Gary N. Blenner
Controller — Meghann Adams
Treasurer — Glenn Turner
Attorney General — Marjorie Mikels
Insurance Commissioner — Eduardo “Lalo” Vargas
Superintendent of Public Instruction — Frank Lara
Federal Offices:
U.S. Representative, District 12 — No Endorsement (please see article)
U.S. Representative, District 14 — Aisha Wahab (recommended, but not endorsed)
District State Offices:
Board of Equalization, District 2 — Sally Lieber (recommended, but not endorsed)
State Senate, District 10 — David Cohen or Anne Kepner (both are recommended, but not endorsed)
State Assembly, District 14 — Mark Rendon
State Assembly, District 18 — Michael Goldstein
Judicial Offices:
Superior Court Judge, Office #13 — Cabral Bonner
Superior Court Judge, Office #19 — No Endorsement, please see article
County Offices:
Superintendent of Schools — Write-in “someone else”
School Board, Area 4 — No Endorsement, please see article
School Board, Area 7 — Don’t vote for Sangeetha Shanbhogue
Supervisor, District 2 — Elisa Marquez, with reservations
Supervisor, District 3 — Write-in “someone else”
District Attorney — Pamela Price
Local Measures:
A — Peralta Community Colleges Parcel Tax — Yes, with standard parcel tax reservations
C — Oakland: Business Tax exemptions — Yes
D — Oakland: Changes to the Police and Fire Retirement System — Yes
E — Oakland: Parcel Tax for safety and homelessness — Yes, with standard parcel tax and other reservations
The full voter guide is here: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/gpac_vg_0626.pdf
The Marin Green Party has endorsed Rose Penelope Yee for Congress -- see: https://www.facebook.com/groups/54809224639/posts/10164344132184640/
The Santa Clara County Greens have endorsed Chris Demers for CA-18 -- see: https://sccgreens.org/politics/sccgreens-endorse-chris-demers-for-ca-18
For San Francisco endorsements, please see: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements/121-june-2026-endorsements
And for Sonoma county endorsements, please see: https://socogreen.org/
Please note: Many of the links to websites in the online Voter Guide are “clickable”. Also, for many of the local races you’ll find lots of additional information in the candidates’ completed questionnaires, so we strongly encourage you to read them on our website, at: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/candidate-questionnaires/
"Green Voter Card"
Statewide Offices:
Governor — Butch Ware (write-in, and "fill in the bubble")
Lieutenant Governor — Alice Stek
Secretary of State — Gary N. Blenner
Controller — Meghann Adams
Treasurer — Glenn Turner
Attorney General — Marjorie Mikels
Insurance Commissioner — Eduardo “Lalo” Vargas
Superintendent of Public Instruction — Frank Lara
Federal Offices:
U.S. Representative, District 12 — No Endorsement (please see article)
U.S. Representative, District 14 — Aisha Wahab (recommended, but not endorsed)
District State Offices:
Board of Equalization, District 2 — Sally Lieber (recommended, but not endorsed)
State Senate, District 10 — David Cohen or Anne Kepner (both are recommended, but not endorsed)
State Assembly, District 14 — Mark Rendon
State Assembly, District 18 — Michael Goldstein
Judicial Offices:
Superior Court Judge, Office #13 — Cabral Bonner
Superior Court Judge, Office #19 — No Endorsement, please see article
County Offices:
Superintendent of Schools — Write-in “someone else”
School Board, Area 4 — No Endorsement, please see article
School Board, Area 7 — Don’t vote for Sangeetha Shanbhogue
Supervisor, District 2 — Elisa Marquez, with reservations
Supervisor, District 3 — Write-in “someone else”
District Attorney — Pamela Price
Local Measures:
A — Peralta Community Colleges Parcel Tax — Yes, with standard parcel tax reservations
C — Oakland: Business Tax exemptions — Yes
D — Oakland: Changes to the Police and Fire Retirement System — Yes
E — Oakland: Parcel Tax for safety and homelessness — Yes, with standard parcel tax and other reservations
The full voter guide is here: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/gpac_vg_0626.pdf
The Marin Green Party has endorsed Rose Penelope Yee for Congress -- see: https://www.facebook.com/groups/54809224639/posts/10164344132184640/
The Santa Clara County Greens have endorsed Chris Demers for CA-18 -- see: https://sccgreens.org/politics/sccgreens-endorse-chris-demers-for-ca-18
For San Francisco endorsements, please see: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements/121-june-2026-endorsements
And for Sonoma county endorsements, please see: https://socogreen.org/
For more information: https://acgreens.wordpress.com/wp-content/...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network